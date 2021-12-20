News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Recent storms a reminder to take severe weather seriously
The images coming out of Mayfield, Kentucky, and four other Midwest states affected by last weekend's storms are heartbreaking.
Homes and businesses completely destroyed. More gut-wrenching, the loss of life. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday the number of fatalities had reached 77 people in his state. It's now the deadliest storm in Kentucky history.
Near Caruthersville, Missouri, the Rackley family was devastated by the storms that hammered their small Bootheel town. The Associated Press reported Trey and Meghan Rackley, along with their three daughters, sheltered in a windowless bathroom as the storm ripped through. A tornado splintered their home and killed their daughter Annistyn, a third-grader. Other family members also sustained injuries.
While federal disaster relief efforts will help, private charitable efforts will be key to restoration. There are several charitable efforts underway. We encourage you to find legitimate efforts that are extending relief. The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are two good ones. And we know many churches and faith-based efforts will have outreaches in the days, weeks and months ahead.
These storms are a reminder we should all take severe weather seriously. Have a plan. Know where to take shelter hopefully a basement or, if not available, an interior room without windows when severe weather strikes. Have access to a weather radio, emergency weather text alerts such as those available at www.semissourian.com, or other means of information.
We pray for all those affected by the recent storms, that the peace of God fill their hearts and minds, and that healing physical, structural and emotional comes as quickly as possible.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (12/20/21)No, inflation is not a corporate conspiracyPresident Joe Biden has the misfortune to be president at the moment when corporate America has decided to get together and gouge American consumers. That, at least, is the story the White House and its allies, most prominently Sen. Elizabeth...
-
-
Nikki Haley's Christmas present to AmericaNikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has served up a kind of Christmas present to the nation in the form of a new comprehensive policy book, issued by her organization Stand for America, serving up conservative solutions for...
-
Why is Left suddenly worried about end of democracy?What is behind recent pessimistic appraisals of democracy's future, from Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Brian Williams and other elite intellectuals, media personalities, and politicians on the Left? Some are warning about its possible erosion in...
-
Why parents shouldn't rely on Santa for big Christmas giftsBetween the breaking news from the tornadic devastation in the Midwest, I worked on Christmas crafts with my kindergartner. The juxtaposition of hardship and the holidays reminded me of Christmastime with my daughter when she was young. My son is 15...
-
Column (12/17/21)Inflating the costs of government's fiscal irresponsibilityInflation has reached its highest level in decades. While we're not yet in a situation like we had in the 1970s -- and we can hope that the Federal Reserve will regain control before it reaches that point -- there are still plenty of reasons to be...
-
Editorial (12/17/21)Congratulations to the December 2021 SEMO graduatesIt's a big weekend for 626 Southeast Missouri State students and their families as the university is set to hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Show Me Center. Graduates of Arts and Media, Business and Computing, Humanities and Social...
-
Column (12/16/21)Workers and savers hurt by inflationU.S. senators need to forgo the posh Capitol dining rooms and go food shopping in the shoes of ordinary Americans. Shoppers are panicking at the meat counter, where beef prices are up more than 20%. Nearly everything in the basket costs more. Most...
-
-
Column (12/15/21)Trump's clout with GOP voters seems to be slipping awayLike a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. On Saturday, he sent this note: "See you in Sunrise, FL, in a little while and tomorrow, Orlando. Big crowds!" He was referring to the first installment of his road show with...
-
-
Column (12/14/21)The 'woke' got what they wanted -- and then what?The "woke" movement was giddy after Jan. 20, 2021. The Left controlled both houses of Congress. Joe Biden was drafted as the necessary veneer of 1980s Democratic normality to ram through an otherwise hard Left agenda. All the major cultural,...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/13/21)Blanchard students remember 10th anniversary of school fireTen years ago, a fire caused extensive damaged to Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, leading to $500,000 in damages and displacing students from their school. Last week, students and staff at the school remembered the disaster by...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/10/21)Congratulations to Jackson football, soccer and Perryville soccerThree area high school teams recently made deep runs in the state playoffs. Jackson's football team, coming off a state championship in 2020 and two consecutive appearances in the title game, lost to Webb City 35-21 in this year's semifinal. The...
-
-
Editorial (12/8/21)Harryette Campbell inspired many with her generosity and love for communityOccasionally we will hear about an individual who gifts a sizable donation to a charity upon their death. And these are noble efforts of generosity worth commending. Recently, however, we published a story from our sister newspaper in Sikeston...
-
Editorial (12/6/21)Why remembering Pearl Harbor matters today and for years to comeEighty years ago Tuesday, the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese naval and air forces. The attack led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The attack ultimately led the...
-
-
Editorial (12/3/21)Toybox, elderly need your support this ChristmasThe Christmas season has begun, but there are many local children and seniors this holiday season who could use your help. The Cape Jaycees have kicked off the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs, two important efforts the Southeast...
-
-
Editorial (12/1/21)Cape's new floodwall mural is an excellent additionThe downtown Cape Girardeau floodwall has for years served a very practical purpose in protecting the city from the rising waters of the mighty Mississippi River. We've written about its importance in this space before from a practical perspective....
-
-
Editorial (11/29/21)Editorial: City should use windfalls to boost employee pay nowThe City of Cape Girardeau finds itself in a unique position facing a problem but having two complementary tools with which to attack it. In their campaign to convince voters to approve a use tax applying the local sales tax rate to purchases...
-
-
Editorial (11/26/21)Historic Preservation Association marks 40th anniversarySoutheast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation Association recently marked its 40th anniversary. A weekend of events gathered former and current students and culminated in an awards ceremony. Among those honored was Denise Morrison, who...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.