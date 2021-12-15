Injured Perryville Policeman Receives Honor Quilt

On November 17, Peter Unverferth received a Hometown Hero Quilt from the Jackson Scrapper Quilt Guild. He is the policeman who responded to a call in Ste. Genevieve and was injured when the subject threw a Molotov cocktail on him. He was flown by helicopter to St. John's Hospital with burns on 11 percent of his body.

Peter Joseph Unverferth is the son of Mark and Therese Unverferth and grandson of Vivian (Joseph) Shea, who made his quilt. He is married to Alecia (Lappe) and they have three children -- Jack, MaKenzie, and Emry. He was raised in Perryville where he earned his Eagle Scout badge. He has served on the police force in Gordonville, Perryville, and Ste. Genevieve for a total of 13 years. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter in Perryville and Biehle.