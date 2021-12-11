Health board should listen

Letter to the Editor

I went to the county health board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at noon. The citizens speaking at this meeting were very impressive. They were doctors, educators, parents and grandparents. These speakers were articulate, knowledgeable, humble and concerned about the health of our community, especially our children. They brought research, statistics and alternative expert advice other than the "experts" at the CDC.

Our health board should not be a rubber stamp for the CDC. They are elected by the people of this community to serve our needs. They have an awesome responsibility, and I would think that they would appreciate the help from concerned citizens. The board cannot possibly read all the research that is available on the internet. Also, since elected by the people, they absolutely should listen to the people that they serve.

What I saw from our board members was clock watching, phone watching, pantyhose adjusting, snide looks between the members, and really, a total disdain for the public comment part of this meeting. What a shame.

When those elected believe they know better than the electorate, tyranny usually follows. I ask the health board to humble themselves and listen to the concerned citizens of this county. I ask them to read the research on face masks, mRNA "vaccines," and other therapeutics for COVID. The CDC and Dr. Fauci have proven themselves to be suspect by changing their stories many times. We must do our own research and above all, do no harm.

LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau