Congratulations to Jackson football, soccer and Perryville soccer

Editorial

Three area high school teams recently made deep runs in the state playoffs.

Jackson's football team, coming off a state championship in 2020 and two consecutive appearances in the title game, lost to Webb City 35-21 in this year's semifinal.

The Indians struggled to get going in the first half but made an impressive comeback after halftime.

"I'm super proud of them. The seniors are a really, really special group with all the time that we've put in and all the work that they've done with their commitment and leadership, and they've just been a really, really special group," Jackson coach Brent Eckley said. "[The season]doesn't end well for very many teams, and we're one of those teams that's going to go back and look at the film and see how we could do better. But it's been a great ride with these seniors and this has been a really fun season."

Jackson's boys soccer team, also coming off a state championship, fell short in their attempt for another state title. But the Indians had an impressive season, finishing second in the state to Rockhurst.

In the Class 2 state championship soccer game, Perryville fell to Whitfield. But the Pirates also had a tremendous season, taking home second-place honors.

Congratulations to these teams on successful seasons. Though all three would have clearly preferred championship outcomes, their deep playoff runs and excellent regular seasons were ones to remember. In this weekend's Southeast Missourian, you can enjoy photos celebrating each of the teams and their 2021 seasons.

Congratulations to Jackson football and soccer and Perryville soccer. Well done.