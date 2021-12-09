*Menu
Guardian Angel School Christmas Program

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, December 9, 2021
The 1st-4th graders performed for family and friends at the Christmas program at Guardian Angel School.

The Christmas program returned to the halls and gym of Guardian Angel School after being virtual last year. Family and friends of the students traveled to Guardian Angel to hear another great performance on Monday, December 6.

At the center of the gym was the most important part, the nativity, portrayed by the Kindergarten students. Mary (Aubrey Graviett) and Joseph (Maverick Seabaugh), 2 shepherds (Tripp McClard & Jameson Vandergriff) and an angel (Kinsley Dunivan) were in their position near by the stable. One of the students (Amelia Kyle) was sick and couldn't make an appearance.

To the left of the nativity were students in grades 1-4. These students played ukuleles and a banjo and also sang. On the right of the nativity were grades 5-8. These students sang and played ukuleles, the bass guitar, a keyboard, chimes, and shook maracas. They did the instrumental version of "Carol of the Bells" and it sounded beautiful.

At the front and center were the pre-k students. They entertained everyone as they performed "This Little Light of Mine" and also joined in with everyone on other songs.

The Kindergarten class consisting of Maverick Seabaugh (Joseph), Tripp McClard (shepherd), Kinsley Dunivan (angel), Aubrey Graviett (Mary) and Jameson Vandergriff (shepherd) sang loudly along with pre-k students Clara Vetter, Teagan King, and Aubree Cook at the Guardian Angel Christmas program.

When the students were done performing, we had a special guest to come up and entertain us. Father Kelly brought up his guitar and played an outstanding version of the "Little Drummer Boy". The night ended with Father and the 7th-8th grade girls singing and performing "O Holy Night".

Some of the other songs performed over the evening were "Help Is On The Way-Maybe Midnight", "As I Kneel Before You", and "Joy to the World". Thank you to Mrs. Geri LeGrand for working so hard with these students over the years, so that they have advanced very well on their stringed instruments. Merry Christmas to all from Guardian Angel School!!!

The 5th-8th grade did a wonderful rendition of "Carol of the Bells" with only instruments at the Guardian Angel Christmas program.
The pre-k students put a lot of emotion into singing "This Little Light of Mine". Pictured left to right are Cash Phillips, Tripp McClard, Mae Roper, Tennyson VanGennip, Sadie Seyer, Layton Strobel, Kase King, Leelyn Schaefer and Jameson Levan.

