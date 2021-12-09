News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Signature Homestyles raises $720 for Shop with a Hero
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Comments
More to explore
-
Rebuild begins Stadium renovation starts at Southeast Missouri State Universitys Houck Field1Several years in the making, the path to a renovated football stadium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University cleared a bit Wednesday. Workers began demolishing the south grandstand at Houck Field as part of the first phase of a...
-
Local public holiday displays decrease in Cape, increase in Jackson8If it seems there are fewer holiday displays this month at Cape County Park North than in years past, your eyes do not deceive you. Three years ago, Cape Girardeau County parks superintendent Bryan Sander said 105 displays were confirmed for the...
-
Jackson planning and zoning rejects permit for day care in residence1Jackson Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously voted against a permit request for a day care in a residential area Wednesday. The proposed address of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC, would be located at 804 E. Main St. at the intersection...
-
Sen. Rehder prefiles bill to protect witnesses in sex-abuse cases2State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) believes it is difficult enough for victims of sex abuse to speak out. The first-term senator has prefiled legislation in Jefferson City to be taken up when the General Assembly convenes again...
-
Cape man found dead after early morning fire2The body of a man was found after an early morning fire Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Arno Raymond Southard, 81, was found dead inside a residence at 4809 Route W after a fire...
-
Recreational cannabis may be on the ballot next year in Missouri10Three years ago, Missouri became the nation's 31st state to approve medical marijuana through the passage of Amendment 2 on Nov. 6, 2018. Cape Girardeau County voters approved the referendum by a 57.6% to 42.4% vote with 61.1% of those registered...
-
Final call-out for Capt. Ivan LaGrand1The funeral procession for Ivan LaGrand, captain with Cape Girardeau Fire Department, begins Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. LaGrand died last week after a brief battle with COVID-19. First-responders from throughout Southeast Missouri participated in...
-
First day of candidacy filing in Jackson, Michael Seabaugh to challenge Ward 3 incumbent1Filing opened Tuesday in the City of Jackson for seats on the Board of Aldermen in the April 5 primary. The process got off to a slow start as no candidate filed in the first hour of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., which City Clerk Liza Walker called "unusual."...
-
Wreaths Across America DeliveryA forklift unloads 154 boxes containing a total of 1,377 wreaths Tuesday at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. Janet Bockting of the Daughters of the American Revolution, John Guild chapter, said individual wreaths, made from balsam trees, will be...
-
Proposed pay plan uses internet tax to boost all Cape employees' wages12City of Cape Girardeau employees may see pay raises as soon as July. In an effort to maintain current city staff and attract new employees, city officials proposed a plan Monday to boost employee pay. All city employees will receive a 5.5% general...
-
-
Looking back After the attack on Pearl Harbor, in Cape Girardeau, 80 years laterThe Southeast Missourian archives contain several accounts written within the first two months after the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on a Sunday morning. The dates below generally refer to the published date of each...
-
Citing supply chain concerns, Cape County sheriff gets emergency OK to buy vehicles1Acting on a request from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to allow the emergency procurement of four vehicles for the use of county law enforcement. "We need to expand our fleet due to additional...
-
Area postal workers lobby for local facility2Area U.S. Postal Service employees braved a brisk wintry wind Monday morning to encourage patrons to support their anti-consolidation efforts. Members of American Postal Workers Union Local No. 4088, handed out literature in front of Cape...
-
Poore named as Jackson city attorneyThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday named former Assistant U.S. Attorney Curtis O. Poore, a one-time Jackson alderman and municipal judge and a 1987 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, as city attorney effective Jan. 1. Poore succeeds...
-
Barges come loose on Mississippi RiverAt approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday, several barges broke away while headed south on the Mississippi River north of Cape Girardeau. Several towboats were seen going north to the site helping to gather the loose barges and return them to the initial...
-
-
-
Signing off Randy Ray retires after almost five decades with KFVS1210Before internet and streaming platforms, if you wanted to watch sports in Southeast Missouri, you probably watched Randy Ray on KFVS12. For decades, Ray was a familiar and friendly face on screens before he moved behind the scenes in 1998 to work as...
-
Missouri gas tax hike to fund MoDOT road projects, Cape Girardeau hearing told1Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Thursday at a public hearing in Cape Girardeau the legislatively-approved graduated increase in the Show Me State's gasoline tax from 17 cents a gallon to 29.5 cents a...
-
'Homes for the Holidays': Slumberland Furniture in Cape provides mattresses to local children in-needSeveral children previously without beds in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area won't be sleeping on the floor anymore as of this past weekend. Slumberland Furniture in Cape Girardeau partnered with Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri...
-
Mitten selected as new SEMO dean of studentsTrae Mitten, formerly associate dean of students for student advocacy and support at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named the new dean of students. Mitten stepped into the role Wednesday, which includes "contributing to the mission...
-
Big Band Christmas Jukebox at River CampusStudents in Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music and the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance perform during the Big Band Christmas Jukebox concert Saturday in Bedell Performance Hall on SEMO's River Campus in...
-
Photo Gallery 12/6/21Old Town Cape, Inc. third annual Holiday BazaarOld Town Cape, Inc. held the third annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Frederick Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The all-day event featuring vendors that offered locally-grown, handcrafted and homemade products, was held during day...
-
Cape Girardeau's China Palace under new ownership, dine-in service returns3China Palace, 2123 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has new owners but the venerable restaurant is remaining in the same extended family. Kyle and Chaonan Wise of Goreville, Illinois, took over the eatery Wednesday from longtime proprietor Zhixiang...
-
Postal workers plan Monday informational picket in Cape Girardeau36A representative of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) said an informational picket will be staged in front of the Cape Girardeau Post Office at 320 N. Frederick Street to raise awareness of what he says is the Postal Service's plan to cease...
-
Cape Co. reports three more virus deaths17New COVID-19 case numbers -- and associated deaths -- have slowed in Cape Girardeau County, though the virus continues to claim lives. Officials with the county's public health center reported three virus deaths this week, pushing the pandemic total...
-
Construction begins on Holcomb safe roomThe safe room will be 6,720 square feet and is designed per Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines to shelter 847 people in the event of severe weather/tornadic event. The school has approximately 430 students, so there will be room enough...
-
Tanner Street Church of God to celebrate 80th anniversary with Sunday homecomingSIKESTON, Mo. -- Tanner Street Church of God will be celebrating its 80th anniversary at a homecoming event on Sunday. Building began on the church in May 1941 and 80 years later the church is inviting members past and present to their celebration....
-
Sikeston fireworks issue may be decided by voters, if council passes ordinance5SIKESTON, Mo. -- Every year as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and officials begin the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits. This April, voters could make that decision once and for all. On...
-
Most read 12/3/21Cape fire inspector dies after COVID battle16COVID-19 claimed the life Wednesday of Capt. Ivan LaGrand, fire inspector with Cape Girardeau Fire Department. According to a social media post from the department, LaGrand died after a "brief battle" with the virus. LaGrand had served with the...
-
Most read 12/3/21Arrowed deer seen again in Cape Girardeau; information sought10A tough-as-steel whitetail deer that survived a misplaced arrow shot continues to be seen in Cape Girardeau. Word of the deer with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its head first came last month. It was unclear where the deer was in the...
-
Most read 12/2/21Former Cape councilman gets probation for federal tax crime15A federal judge on Thursday ordered former political campaign manager and lobbyist David Barklage to pay $151,843 in restitution for a federal tax crime. Barklage was also sentenced to probation with a term of supervised release for three years and...
-
Most read 12/1/21Cape police arrest both robbery suspect and store clerk following Tuesday altercation23Cape police arrest both robbery suspect and store clerk following Tuesday altercation Cape Girardeau police officers arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after a robbery in the 2100 block of William Street. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.