*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Signature Homestyles raises $720 for Shop with a Hero

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Becky Riney of Signature Homestyles gave a cash donation of $720 to the Cape Girardeau Regional Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51, represented in photo by K9 Officer Johnny Spencer. The funds will be used for the Shop with a Hero program.

Comments