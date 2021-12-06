*Menu
Oran School receives donation for the "Christmas for Kids" program from Manac Trailers

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
User-submitted story by Chuck Holbrook
Monday, December 6, 2021
Pictured here from left to right are JF Dostie, Manac Production Manager; Angie Smith, Oran High School Counselor; Tim Biggerstaff, Manac Team Leader; Nathan Gramlisch, Manac Team Leader; Natalie Ries, Oran Elementary School Counselor; Chuck Holbrook, Manac HR Manager, Courtney Webb, Manac HR Generalist.

Oran School receives donation from Manac Trailers. Manac employees collected over a $1,000 dollars and the company matched the amount to donate a total of $2,050 dollars. We would like to thank all of our employees for donating the money. According to Oran School, all donations help purchase toys, clothes and food for families in the community.

