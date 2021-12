1st Class Travel attends Amazing Agent Event in Cancun

1st Class Travel’s President, Shari Elfrink has returned from the AMR Collection’s exclusive Amazing Agent’s Event held at the beautiful Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort. Approximately 80 of North America’s top producing Travel Agents were invited to celebrate their outstanding achievements and take part in programming and activities.

Elfrink who is a Master Agent with AMR Collection, the Amazing Agents group, along with AMR Collection Executives and media took part in Thursday’s preeminent event AMR Collection’s 20th Anniversary and the grand opening of Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa.