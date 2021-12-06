*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

1st Class Travel attends Amazing Agent Event in Cancun

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Shari Elfrink
Monday, December 6, 2021

1st Class Travels President, Shari Elfrink has returned from the AMR Collections exclusive Amazing Agents Event held at the beautiful Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort. Approximately 80 of North Americas top producing Travel Agents were invited to celebrate their outstanding achievements and take part in programming and activities.

Elfrink who is a Master Agent with AMR Collection, the Amazing Agents group, along with AMR Collection Executives and media took part in Thursdays preeminent event AMR Collections 20th Anniversary and the grand opening of Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa.

Comments