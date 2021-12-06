1st Class Travel attends Amazing Agent Event in Cancun

1st Class Travels President, Shari Elfrink has returned from the AMR Collections exclusive Amazing Agents Event held at the beautiful Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort. Approximately 80 of North Americas top producing Travel Agents were invited to celebrate their outstanding achievements and take part in programming and activities.

Elfrink who is a Master Agent with AMR Collection, the Amazing Agents group, along with AMR Collection Executives and media took part in Thursdays preeminent event AMR Collections 20th Anniversary and the grand opening of Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa.