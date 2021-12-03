Toybox, elderly need your support this Christmas
The Christmas season has begun, but there are many local children and seniors this holiday season who could use your help.
The Cape Jaycees have kicked off the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs, two important efforts the Southeast Missourian has partnered in for many years.
Toybox, now 46 years strong, helps more than 350 families and 1,000 children within the city of Cape Girardeau with Christmas gifts. Individuals and groups can donate unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old. Drop off locations will run periodically in the newspaper and a list can be found online at www.capejaycees.org.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 17 with deliveries made by local Santas on the evening of Dec. 21. Those seeking assistance from the program must apply at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
Christmas for the Elderly is another noble effort to assist older residents who need assistance with basic everyday items. The Jaycees collect monetary donations and grocery store gift cards to purchase items for the seniors, collaborating with local agencies and nursing homes to identify where support is most needed.
Toys for Toybox and monetary donations for both Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly can be dropped off during normal business hours at the Southeast Missourian office, located at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Donations may also be mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
We love Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. Both are a big part of our Christmas tradition at the Southeast Missourian, and we encourage you to consider how you can support the efforts.
Merry Christmas.
