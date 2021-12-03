News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-3-21
O Heavenly Father, thank you for sending your son, Jesus, to save us. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape use tax could begin next month for certain purchases4For some Cape Girardeau shoppers, a use tax may start sooner than expected. City of Cape Girardeau officials expected to start collecting use tax revenue in 2023. However, a recent notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue stated collection of...
-
Cape fire inspector dies after COVID battle1COVID-19 claimed the life Wednesday of Capt. Ivan LaGrand, fire inspector with Cape Girardeau Fire Department. According to a social media post from the department, LaGrand died after a "brief battle" with the virus. LaGrand had served with the...
-
Being Young at heart with SantaTaking their turn for a photo with Santa Claus are, from left, Ron Ethridge, Eveline Poole, Judy Niswonger and Beckie Figliolo during Thursday's Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Senior Christmas Party at the Cape Girardeau Eagles. More photos of...
-
Arrowed deer seen again in Cape Girardeau; information sought2A tough-as-steel whitetail deer that survived a misplaced arrow shot continues to be seen in Cape Girardeau. Word of the deer with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its head first came last month. It was unclear where the deer was in the...
-
Cape County's 'I Voted' sticker contest opens for voting1Voting has opened for the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's "I Voted" sticker contest. The county clerk's office narrowed down all entries received for the 2022 and 2023 election cycle to six finalists. Now, citizens will vote to narrow submissions down...
-
City of Chaffee announces free alert mass notification system1The northern Scott County city of Chaffee, Missoui, knows a little something about natural disasters and municipal officials announced Thursday a new notification system for emergencies and general citywide notifications. Chaffee has experienced...
-
-
Former Cape councilman gets probation for federal tax crime2A federal judge on Thursday ordered former political campaign manager and lobbyist David Barklage to pay $151,843 in restitution for a federal tax crime. Barklage was also sentenced to probation with a term of supervised release for three years and...
-
Cape state Rep. Wallingford tackles distracted driving again in Missouri House13If at first you do not succeed, try, try again. Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147), as he promised earlier this fall, is trying again when it comes to an effort to end texting while driving by Missouri motorists, regardless of age. On...
-
Jackson quilting guild donates hundreds of items in one year2Inside Donna Kiel's home in Jackson, there are many quilts and crafts made by The Jackson Scrapper Quilt Guild ready to be donated to local causes. The guild has been active since January, with hundreds of quilts and crafts donated to the local...
-
Lutheran Children & Family Services-SEMO stays virtual with Dec. 11 holiday home tourFor the second consecutive year, the Dec. 11 Lutheran Family and Children Services of Southeast Missouri Holiday Home Tour will remain an online-only event. The not-for-profit's 33rd annual tour, with tickets priced at $25, will be accessible...
-
River Heritage Museum closes early for exterior renovationsAfter 40 years of meticulous curating, cataloging and showcasing of Cape Girardeau's history, the Cape River Heritage Museum is taking some time to work on itself. The museum closed a month early for its typical winter hiatus to undergo renovations....
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/2/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 29, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Photo Gallery 12/2/21SALT Senior Christmas Party 2021Attendees of the Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) Senior Christmas Party were given sweet treats, listened to Christmas carols sung by the Lynwood Christian Academy choir, took pictures with Santa Claus and received raffle prizes. Cape Girardeau...
-
Southeast District seeks $47.5M in road projects in first round of new MoDOT projects5A public meeting will be held Thursday in Cape Girardeau to get public input as the state determines how to spend $4.5 billion in new road and bridge money. The Southeast District has identified $47.5 million in projects for tier one as high...
-
Cape police arrest both robbery suspect and store clerk following Tuesday altercation23Cape police arrest both robbery suspect and store clerk following Tuesday altercation Cape Girardeau police officers arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after a robbery in the 2100 block of William Street. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers...
-
Occupancy of Humane Society-SEMO's new pet shelter in Cape Girardeau delayed by supply chain issues7The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has moved a couple of employee offices and is using the community room in its new pet shelter at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau but pets have not been transferred into the new 12,000-square-foot facility --...
-
Cape Central senior to have math research published in professional journal4For Cape Girardeau Central High School senior Samuel Hwang, math was never a subject he had to suffer through in school. Hwang, 18, will have a paper co-written by Southeast Missouri State University professor Daniel Daly published in the Missouri...
-
Student Santas looking forward to 16th year of helping during holidaysStudent Santas, a local not-for-profit organization, has reached its 16th year of operation as it plans to add more children to the list of 32,000 it has have helped to date. It all started when Jennifer Gast was watching her young sons open their...
-
Cape Girardeau County makes IDA, SEMO Port appointmentsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday made three appointments to the county's seven-person Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA). Jon K. Rust and John Voss were named to six-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2027. Rust was reappointed to...
-
Meet Doug Gannon, Cape Girardeau's new director of parks and recreation7It'd be an understatement to say the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has changed since Doug Gannon first entered the department in 1993. Since then, the department has constructed the $12 million SportsPlex, Osage Centre and the...
-
Cape Jaycees prepare for annual Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly gift deliveriesThe Cape Jaycees are providing gifts to children and seniors in-need in Cape Girardeau again this holiday season. Each year, the service organization raises money throughout for the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs. Toybox, a charity in...
-
Searchlight to focus on true meaning of Christmas1"Searchlight," a multi-sensory event focusing on what the Advent season is all about, is returning to Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau this week after a three-year hiatus. There will be two performances, at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday....
-
Jackson man wins new duck calling championship eventJackson High School graduate Michael Steinmeyer won the World Duck Calling Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas, in 2019. On Saturday, Steinmeyer took home a more prestigious duck calling award, called "Champion of Champions," during Stuttgart's...
-
Successful deer harvest for Missouri's young hunters over Thanksgiving weekend8Preliminary data released Monday by the Missouri Department of Conservation show the state's late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, Nov. 26 to 28, yielded the second-highest harvest on record. "After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day,...
-
Old Town Cape announces 2021 Parade of Lights awards winnersParticipants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses shined bright in Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual Downtown Parade of Lights this past weekend. However, some entries outshined the rest Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from...
-
No decision yet on local CVS outlets as pharmacy giant announces hundreds of 2022 closingsCVS, with nearly 10,000 pharmacy stores in the U.S., announced Nov. 18 it will close 900 of them over the next three years -- but a company spokesman told the Southeast Missourian the fate of outlets in this area will be decided early next year...
-
Photo Gallery 11/29/21Old Town Cape holds 29th annual Parade of LightsThe 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!' Winners of this years Parade of...
-
Shopping center leasing at busy Cape Girardeau intersection2The Rhodes Group expects to have a new lease this week at its Mount Auburn Center shopping center at the North Mount Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue and Kingshighway intersection, Scott M. Rhodes said. Scooter's Coffee is the first tenant in the...
-
Final round of government stimulus checks due before close of 20212The last child tax credit cash payments to eligible Americans, authorized in the $1.9 trillion stimulus approved in March by Congress, should be deposited in personal bank accounts on or after Dec. 15, according to a report from the news and...
-
Most read 11/27/21Officials assessing health mandates ruling14A Missouri judge ruled Tuesday that health orders implemented by local health departments are unconstitutional. The ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green challenges the legality of health departments to mandate mask requirements and...
-
Most read 11/27/21Area legislators in Missouri's General Assembly applaud Parson joining 'Open Roads'13Southeast Missouri's delegation in the state legislature is unanimous in its support of Gov. Mike Parson's decision to sign the "Operation Open Roads" initiative Monday. The letter supports policies aimed at eliminating supply chain shortages being...
-
Most read 11/26/21Removing 'bubble' over Central Municipal Pool one of many pool renovations announced for 202310City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation officials announced Wednesday a plan to start renovations for Central Municipal Pool in March 2023. Depending on contractor costs, renovations may include installing a permanent structure over the pool's...
-
Most read 11/24/21Longtime Sikeston resident gifts more than $2 million to regional not-for-profits6This Thanksgiving more than 20 charities, groups and higher education centers are especially grateful for a Sikeston woman who gifted them $2.355 million collectively following her death late last year. Harryette Campbell, a longtime Sikeston...