Attracting quality workers
I agree with the Southeast Missourian editorial: "City should use windfalls to boost employee pay now." Competitive wages for city employees are long overdue. However, higher wages alone will not solve the city's employee problem.
From my experiences as a high school principal, school district superintendent, and building and code enforcement manager, I learned an employer must focus on the following to attract and retain quality employees:
* Offer competitive wages and benefits. As demonstrated by the current city employee shortage, quality employees will not be attracted to and stay with the city unless they are paid wages comparable to other employers in the area.
* Maintain a positive reputation in the community. When others in the community consistently have positive experiences with city programs, services and personnel, the city will develop a positive reputation in the community. A positive reputation in the community will generate interest in working for the city. This interest will attract quality applicants and more than likely retain quality employees.
* Provide a work environment that values, supports and motivates employees. Competitive wages may attract quality individuals to apply for city positions; creating and maintaining a work environment that values, supports, and motivates employees will encourage quality employees to stay with the city.
Competitive wages, a positive reputation, and a supportive work environment are required to solve the city's employee problem. If the city will remain focused on achieving all three, attracting and retaining quality employees will be less of a challenge.
GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau
-
Column (12/2/21)The hypocrisy of Democrats' 'Build Back Better' billFor the first five years, the single most expensive item in the House version of the Democrats' "Build Back Better," or "human" infrastructure, bill is a gigantic tax cut for millionaires and billionaires. This provision would lift the cap from...
-
-
Editorial (12/1/21)Cape's new floodwall mural is an excellent additionThe downtown Cape Girardeau floodwall has for years served a very practical purpose in protecting the city from the rising waters of the mighty Mississippi River. We've written about its importance in this space before from a practical perspective....
-
-
Column (12/1/21)Abortion is about our core national valuesThe Supreme Court will hear this week Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. At issue is the law in Mississippi banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision finding the Mississippi law constitutional will fundamentally change the...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/29/21)Editorial: City should use windfalls to boost employee pay nowThe City of Cape Girardeau finds itself in a unique position facing a problem but having two complementary tools with which to attack it. In their campaign to convince voters to approve a use tax applying the local sales tax rate to purchases...
-
-
Column (11/29/21)Saule Omarova shouldn't be overseeing our banksIt is ironic when Democrats complain about sensational use of language. Thanks to progressives, practically every white person in America has been labeled a racist. But now, Democrats are screaming because Republican Sen. John Kennedy suggested...
-
-
I left Fox News after 12 years. 'Patriot Purge' was final strawI quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on the Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway's...
-
It's OK to gush with gratitude; so let the love flowIt started about a year into the pandemic and before vaccines were widely available. I was looking for my next book to read and my friend Christi told me I "had to read" Tara Schuster's "Buy Yourself the F-cking Lilies," so I did. It was exactly...
-
Losing confidence in the pillars of our civilizationMillions of citizens long ago concluded that professional sports, academia, and entertainment were no longer disinterested institutions, but far Left and deliberately hostile to Middle America. Yet American conservatives still adamantly supported...
-
Editorial (11/26/21)Historic Preservation Association marks 40th anniversarySoutheast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation Association recently marked its 40th anniversary. A weekend of events gathered former and current students and culminated in an awards ceremony. Among those honored was Denise Morrison, who...
-
Editorial (11/24/21)Remembering the reason we celebrate the fourth Thursday in NovemberThis week most of us will gather with family and friends to enjoy more than enough food and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Faith has much to do with the significance behind the holiday. In the early 1600s, the...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/22/21)Christmas season kicks off this weekend with eventsAs you're enjoying leftovers from Thanksgiving celebrations later this week, there will be several Christmas celebrations kicking off locally. On Friday night, Old Town Cape will host its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Vasterling Suites...
-
-
Editorial (11/19/21)SEMO to enjoy a few days off after reaching 70% vaccine milestoneStudents, faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University will get an extended fall break this coming week leading into the Thanksgiving holiday thanks to the campus community surpassing its COVID-19 vaccination goal. University president...
-
Editorial (11/17/21)Zonta to recognize five women at annual luncheonThe local Zonta Club is one of the really impressive organizations that empowers area women on a local level while also using their collective efforts to make a big difference worldwide. On Friday, the organization will hold its annual luncheon to...
-
Editorial (11/15/21)Diverging diamond interchange works as expected for Cape, JacksonThe diverging diamond interchange at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 is now open, and so far the new design is working as envisioned. This has been a major, multimillion dollar project, with initial discussions dating back to the summer of...
-
-
Editorial (11/12/21)SEMO basketball programs tip off with opening winsBoth the men's and women's basketball programs at Southeast Missouri State University are off to good starts in the 2021-2022 campaign. The men opened their season on the road Tuesday evening at Missouri State, winning a tight contest 99-94. It was...
-
Editorial (11/10/21)South Side Farms a smart idea for Cape GirardeauA project that has been cultivated for months and months is at the beginning stages of growth. And pending action by the Cape Girardeau City Council, work could soon begin on a multi-million dollar development on Cape Girardeau's south side that has...
-
-