12 Days of Christmas with Busch Pet Products

Busch Pet Products is back at it this holiday season, with their 12 Days of Christmas specials! Check out these amazing in-store offers:

Tuesday, December 7

FREE Plato Pet Treats Energy Bar w/ $15 pre-tax purchase

Wednesday, December 8

BOGO mini-candles and wax melts from Pet House Candles

Thursday, December 9

BOGO FREE cat toys

*no limit, free product of equal or lesser value

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Friday, December 10

ALL Primal 32oz Goat Milk (all flavors) -$2.99 (reg. $11.99)

Primal Market Blend Toppers 2lb bag - $4.99 (reg. $9.99)

*limit 4 for each promo

Saturday, December 11

Progressive Bath Package Special:

Buy Package A, get one additional bath FREE

Buy Package B, get two additional baths FREE

Buy Package C, get three additional baths FREE

Sunday, December 12

50% OFF ALL Northwest Naturals dog/cat freeze-dried treats

Monday, December 13

Pure Vita dog/cat food Promo:

$3 OFF small bags

$5 OFF medium bags

$7 OFF large bags

Tuesday, December 14

ALL Pet Clothing 30% OFF

Wednesday, December 15

25% OFF ALL Dog & Cat bedding

Including Molly Mutt covers, Campbell Mattresses, & Cat Trees

Thursday, December 16

Fromm dog/cat food Promo:

$1 OFF all cans

$3 OFF small bags

$5 OFF medium bags

$7 OFF large bags

Friday, December 17

30% OFF ALL Pet Lover Gifts

Including all human apparel, coffee mugs, and household items

Saturday, December 18

30% OFF all Christmas dog and cat toys

Looking for more deals? Busch Pet Products has specials all season long! Check out their Facebook and Instagram, or stop in the store to talk with the highly trained staff  theyll be sure to get your furry family members, and pet-lovers checked off your list with the purr-fect gift!