News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Christmas season kicks off this weekend with events
As you're enjoying leftovers from Thanksgiving celebrations later this week, there will be several Christmas celebrations kicking off locally.
On Friday night, Old Town Cape will host its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard featuring a 30-foot tree. Festivities will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. and include free s'mores stations and hot chocolate along with food trucks and Christmas music by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and local Christmas carolers. Though a relatively new feature to Cape Girardeau's downtown, it's becoming a local favorite.
On Sunday, the 29th annual Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. This year's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!" The route begins at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, heading east on Broadway before turning on south on Main Street and ending at Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.
Then next weekend, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold its Christmas parade themed "Peace On Earth." The parade begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
There will be several other festive gatherings taking place in the coming weeks. Follow www.semoevents.com and Page 2A of the Southeast Missourian to read more. Happy Thanksgiving and coming soon Merry Christmas.
Comments
More to explore
-
-
-
Build back better -- wasting trillionsAs Democrats regroup to try to pass their $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, pressure grows for shining the light of fiscal responsibility on all this. Given President Joe Biden's crashing approval ratings, there is some hint that the American...
-
What do inflation and CRT have in common?How is inflation like critical race theory? A lot of voters have a hard time explaining how either works, but they know they don't like it when they see it. Obviously, it's a silly comparison on the merits. For starters, some voters actually like...
-
-
Answering questions about the case for use taxIt has come to my attention that throughout this whole process of presenting the facts for the city's financial information in regards to the use tax proposal, there are questions concerning the city's current revenue numbers. Our latest figures...
-
Editorial (11/19/21)SEMO to enjoy a few days off after reaching 70% vaccine milestoneStudents, faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University will get an extended fall break this coming week leading into the Thanksgiving holiday thanks to the campus community surpassing its COVID-19 vaccination goal. University president...
-
Column (11/19/21)Court blasts Biden's anti-work vaccine mandateWorking Americans got good news Nov. 12. They may not have to worry about getting laid off because of qualms about the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal appeals court suspended the Biden administration's attempt to mandate the shots at private sector...
-
Column (11/18/21)I supported use tax but disappointed in YES leadersI voted for the use tax in the city of Cape Girardeau on Nov. 2. My personal opinion is that all sales taxes (city, county and state) should be charged for any retail purchase regardless of whether the purchase is made from a local store or via an...
-
Editorial (11/17/21)Zonta to recognize five women at annual luncheonThe local Zonta Club is one of the really impressive organizations that empowers area women on a local level while also using their collective efforts to make a big difference worldwide. On Friday, the organization will hold its annual luncheon to...
-
Column (11/17/21)Joe Biden's incredibly shrinking presidencyJoe Biden was never exactly a colossus bestriding the Earth, but he's been getting smaller by the day. A Washington Post poll over the weekend suggested his presidency is, for now, a smoking political crater. It had him at a 41% approval rating,...
-
Editorial (11/15/21)Diverging diamond interchange works as expected for Cape, JacksonThe diverging diamond interchange at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 is now open, and so far the new design is working as envisioned. This has been a major, multimillion dollar project, with initial discussions dating back to the summer of...
-
Column (11/15/21)History will grind out the truth"History will figure that out on its own." That is what Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) recently replied to Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In a heated congressional exchange, Fauci derided the idea the...
-
Column (11/15/21)Inflation is a dagger aimed at Joe Biden's presidencyThe experience of the last Democratic president who presided over a significant bout of inflation wasn't a happy one, and if the Biden White House isn't haunted by that precedent, it isn't paying attention. Arguably, galloping inflation did more...
-
-
Editorial (11/12/21)SEMO basketball programs tip off with opening winsBoth the men's and women's basketball programs at Southeast Missouri State University are off to good starts in the 2021-2022 campaign. The men opened their season on the road Tuesday evening at Missouri State, winning a tight contest 99-94. It was...
-
Editorial (11/10/21)South Side Farms a smart idea for Cape GirardeauA project that has been cultivated for months and months is at the beginning stages of growth. And pending action by the Cape Girardeau City Council, work could soon begin on a multi-million dollar development on Cape Girardeau's south side that has...
-
-
Editorial (11/8/21)Cape Chamber recognizes business leaders at annual dinnerLast month, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner at the Show Me Center following a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What a joy it was to see the hundreds from the business community come together,...
-
Editorial (11/5/21)Old Town Cape, Stars and Stripes events on schedule this weekendThere are a couple big events taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau and a third to consider for Veterans Day. Old Town Cape is hosting its Revivify fundraiser Saturday to support the downtown Cape Girardeau organization's revitalization's...
-
Editorial (11/4/21)Honoring America's veterans, past and presentVeterans Day is officially next week. The holiday's origins date back to 1918 when on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared in World War I between the Allied nations and Germany. Originally known as Armistice...
-
-
Editorial (11/3/21)Notre Dame students return to the stage with 'Almost Maine'The students at Notre Dame Regional High School will return to the stage this weekend with performances of John Cariani's "Almost Maine." Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at King Hall. As the title of the drama indicates, the...
-
Editorial (11/1/21)Editorial: Abductions are the exception, not the ruleThe name Etan Patz might not ring a bell, but the boy's disappearance in 1979 resulted in a cultural icon pictures of missing children on milk cartons. Patz was 6 when he vanished while he walked to his school bus stop in New York City. More than...
-
Letter (10/30/21)Thanks for VintageNOW supportOn behalf of the clients, staff, and board of directors of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, I would like to convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude for our community's tremendous support of VintageNOW 11: A Tale of Time held Saturday, Oct....
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.