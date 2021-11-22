Christmas season kicks off this weekend with events

Editorial

As you're enjoying leftovers from Thanksgiving celebrations later this week, there will be several Christmas celebrations kicking off locally.

On Friday night, Old Town Cape will host its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard featuring a 30-foot tree. Festivities will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. and include free s'mores stations and hot chocolate along with food trucks and Christmas music by the Jerry Ford Ensemble and local Christmas carolers. Though a relatively new feature to Cape Girardeau's downtown, it's becoming a local favorite.

On Sunday, the 29th annual Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. This year's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!" The route begins at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, heading east on Broadway before turning on south on Main Street and ending at Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture.

Then next weekend, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold its Christmas parade themed "Peace On Earth." The parade begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

There will be several other festive gatherings taking place in the coming weeks. Follow www.semoevents.com and Page 2A of the Southeast Missourian to read more. Happy Thanksgiving and  coming soon  Merry Christmas.