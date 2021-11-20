Thankful People: Quintuple bypass survivor thankful for boss's checkup advice
When Dan Zembsch was hiking steep hills and trails in Arizona with his wife in October 2020, he thought to himself, "Man, for 62 years old, I'm in pretty good shape!"
Little did Zembsch know, he was walking around with five large blockages in his heart.
It wasn't until about four months later Zembsch learned of the blockages, and one of his cardiologists said he was "on the verge of a major heart attack."
He underwent quintuple bypass surgery about a week after receiving his diagnosis. During the three-hour surgery, Zembsch said he had five sections of artery harvested from his leg to replace clogged vessels in his heart.
"It was definitely a huge shock," Zembsch said. "My blockages were 75, 85, 90, 95 and 100%, so they were pretty bad blockages, and it's just pretty amazing that I didn't have any symptoms."
Because he considered himself to be healthy, exercised regularly and watched his diet, Zembsch said he never would have gone to get checked out if it hadn't been for his boss at SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties -- Richard Hastings.
Hastings spoke with his employees about a procedure he had in January 2021 due to issues with his blood pressure and urged them to go and get their blood pressure checked if they hadn't recently during a meeting on Feb. 1.
After the meeting, Zembsch underwent a stress test Feb. 3, an angiogram Feb. 5 and was scheduled for quintuple bypass surgery four days later.
"If he hadn't shared his story with us, I never would have known, or I wouldn't have gone in when I did, and maybe it would have been too late," Zembsch said. "I told [Hastings] he probably saved my life, and he said, 'Well, I don't think I really did -- God just kind of told me that someone in the company needed to get checked out, and I guess that someone was you.'"
Now, Zembsch aims to do the same thing for others that Hastings did for him by sharing his story and helping to spread awareness about the dangers of heart disease and the importance of regular check-ups.
Zembsch said his family has a longstanding history of heart disease, so he urges those with a family history of the disease to get checked regularly, as well.
"There's gotta be a lot more people out there that are walking around with heart disease that are completely unaware of it, just like I was," Zembsch said. "So, I try to share my story as much as possible because you might be walking around and feeling fine, but you just never know what's going on on the inside."
Zembsch said despite the shocking diagnosis, he didn't feel afraid when going into surgery because he took a page from Hastings' book and decided to "just put it in God's hands." Instead, he felt "at peace" with his diagnosis.
Zembsch added he has a higher appreciation for life now than before receiving his diagnosis.
"I definitely gained more of an appreciation for life, not that I didn't have an appreciation for life before because I definitely did, but I did gain some appreciation and now I really look forward to each day."
Comments
-
Thankful People: Successful business, recovery from health problems make couple thankful1Curt and Penny Johns have four decades of business ownership to be thankful for, but after a significant health scare for each, their gratitude goes much deeper. The couple owns Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau and will close the store Dec....
-
What's Past is Prologue: Thanksgiving in times of national troubleMost of us know the Thanksgiving holiday dates to the time of the Pilgrims and Puritans in the early 17th century. The most familiar precedent for the holiday and there remains a dispute to this day about its initial founding dates to 1621....
-
Local runner finishes 10th marathon earlier this monthJohn Harding, a St. Louis native, longtime Cape Girardeau resident and lawyer with The Limbaugh Firm, has been running for most of his life. At the age of 58, he completed his 10th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, and he hopes to do more. Harding...
-
Parade of Lights returns SundayThe 29th Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, the parade's theme is "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!" The route will begin at the intersection of Broadway and...
-
-
Rep. Smith: Biden's petroleum release not a solution for high gas prices1On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower energy costs. The release is an effort to lower prices American consumers see at the pump and...
-
Cape police investigating Friday report of shots fired5Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating a Friday report of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Henderson Avenue. Officers responded at 4:40 p.m. and located shell casings at the scene. Officers discovered that the east side of a parked...
-
Missouri legislator Wallingford leads mental health subcommittee, vows legislationState Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) recently finishing chairing more than 16 hours of testimony on mental health treatment options in the State of Missouri. Wallingford, the dean of Southeast Missouri's legislative delegation in...
-
County to remove communications tower, relocate antenna to Jackson water tankA communications tower at the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will soon be taken down and the antenna relocated to the top of a water tank in Jackson. According to Mark Winkler, director of emergency management for Cape Girardeau...
-
Thanksgiving week trash collection for Cape, Jackson, Perryville and Scott CityLocal municipalities have released the following information on trash pickup for the holiday. The City of Cape Girardeau has announced trash and curbside recycling normally picked up Thursday and Friday will instead be picked early Wednesday. All...
-
O Christmas Tree, o Christmas TreeA crew from Lite Designs and Guttering sets up the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree on Monday in Cape Girardeau. The crew has been setting up Christmas decor in Cape Girardeau for more than 13 years. The third-annual tree lighting ceremony begins at 5...
-
-
Thankful People: Church youth group narrowly escapes July tornado in DexterJuly 10 felt like a typical Saturday for 18-year-old Kaeli Wells until 120 mph winds blustered through Dexter, Missouri, at approximately 8:18 that night. Wells and four other members of her church's youth group held a Saturday-night jam session at...
-
Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau celebrates extraordinary women, achievements at annual awards luncheon4Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Area Foundation recognized five women for their lasting impacts on the region at this years Women of Achievement event. The 17th annual Women of Achievement Expo, Luncheon and Awards Ceremony returned Friday to Drury...
-
Buck recognized with President's Volunteer Service Award12Tamara Zellars Buck, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award on Friday for her service to the Cape Girardeau community in a surprise award...
-
Fall for Dance performance spotlights wide variety of stylesStudents in Southeast Missouri State University's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance showcased a variety of techniques in the Fall for Dance performance over the weekend. The annual performance was held in the Bedell Performance Hall on the...
-
-
Photo Gallery 11/22/21Arts Council of Southeast Missouris Christmas Craft Fair and ExtravaganzaThe Arts Council of Southeast Missouri held the 51st annual Christmas Craft Fair and Extravaganza all-day Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Osage Center and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The annual craft fair is one of the...
-
Officials celebrate mural at riverfront8In breezy 45 degree weather, the new Cape Girardeau riverfront mural was celebrated Friday, a different scene from the 100 degree day it was started on back in September. Representatives from Visit Cape, Old Town Cape and the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
A single-lane bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park is one step closer to completion8Jackson's Board of Aldermen will take up next month a $39,500 proposal from a Southeast Missouri engineering firm to provide "construction phase services" for a new single-lane bridge across Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park. "The design is done and...
-
Former PB funeral home owner, wife arrested on theft chargesA former Poplar Bluff, Missouri, funeral home operator and his wife are facing Class C felony charges of receiving stolen property after a lengthy investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General's Office into alleged...
-
1811 quakes were "36,000 times" more powerful than Wednesday'sResidents very close to Williamsville, Missouri, may have felt the ground shake a second time Wednesday night, but the force of the magnitude 2.5 aftershock was 50 times less than the main quake, according to researchers with the University of...
-
Most read 11/20/21Rare first printing of Constitution sells for record $43 million1NEW YORK -- A rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby's in New York for $43.2 million, a record price for a document or book sold at auction. The buyer, hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin, will loan the document to the Crystal...
-
-
Missouri legislator Rehder talks gas tax, foster care in Scott City Chamber appearance32State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) had the recent hike in Missouri's gasoline tax on her mind during remarks Thursday to the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly morning coffee meeting. Rehder was among the minority of...
-
United Way of SEMO executive director faces felony DWI charge13United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton will appear in court next week to face a felony DWI charge following a two-vehicle crash in September. According to a probable cause statement written by Cape Girardeau patrolman...
-
SEMO student charged with second-degree rape3Paul Raymond Fears, a 22-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, is facing a felony charge of second-degree rape after a reported incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house. According to court documents, the victim, an adult...
-
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army prepares for holiday seasonWith Thanksgiving right around the corner, Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is gearing up for this year's Christmas Campaign: Hope Marches On. Lt. Lily Reiner from The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau said requests for services are at an all-time high,...
-
Photo Gallery 11/19/21Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau 2021 Women of Achievement LuncheonThe Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau held the annual Women of Achievement Luncheon and Awards Ceremony Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The club presented annual awards and recognized local scholarship...
-
Most read 11/18/21Christmas cheer coming to downtown Cape beginning Thanksgiving weekendCape Girardeau's downtown is starting to look more festive with garland and lights going up. And starting Thanksgiving weekend, Old Town Cape will kick off the Christmas season with several family-friendly events sure to put you in the holiday...
-
Most read 11/18/21Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles area19WILLIAMSVILLE Residents of Southeast Missouri were shaken Wednesday evening when a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the region. The quake occurred at 8:53 p.m. and was centered five miles south-southeast of Williamsville, according to data from the...
-
Most read 11/17/21Cape managed hunt totals 13 harvested deer after 2 weeks11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday there have been a total of 13 deer harvested after the second week of the managed deer hunt. Week one brought in six does, two bucks and two donated deers. Week two had one doe, two bucks and one donated...
-
Most read 11/16/21Jackson company to move into 'spec' building1This story is updated. Midwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP. Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.