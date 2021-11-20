News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-21-21
O Lord God, our provider, may we count our blessings every day. Amen.
More to explore
-
Thankful People: Quintuple bypass survivor thankful for boss's checkup adviceWhen Dan Zembsch was hiking steep hills and trails in Arizona with his wife in October 2020, he thought to himself, "Man, for 62 years old, I'm in pretty good shape!" Little did Zembsch know, he was walking around with five large blockages in his...
-
Officials celebrate mural at riverfront5In breezy 45 degree weather, the new Cape Girardeau riverfront mural was celebrated Friday, a different scene from the 100 degree day it was started on back in September. Representatives from Visit Cape, Old Town Cape and the City of Cape Girardeau...
-
A single-lane bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park is one step closer to completion4Jackson's Board of Aldermen will take up next month a $39,500 proposal from a Southeast Missouri engineering firm to provide "construction phase services" for a new single-lane bridge across Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park. "The design is done and...
-
Former PB funeral home owner, wife arrested on theft chargesA former Poplar Bluff, Missouri, funeral home operator and his wife are facing Class C felony charges of receiving stolen property after a lengthy investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General's Office into alleged...
-
1811 quakes were "36,000 times" more powerful than Wednesday'sResidents very close to Williamsville, Missouri, may have felt the ground shake a second time Wednesday night, but the force of the magnitude 2.5 aftershock was 50 times less than the main quake, according to researchers with the University of...
-
-
Missouri legislator Rehder talks gas tax, foster care in Scott City Chamber appearance13State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) had the recent hike in Missouri's gasoline tax on her mind during remarks Thursday to the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly morning coffee meeting. Rehder was among the minority of...
-
United Way of SEMO executive director faces felony DWI charge9United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton will appear in court next week to face a felony DWI charge following a two-vehicle crash in September. According to a probable cause statement written by Cape Girardeau patrolman...
-
SEMO student charged with second-degree rape3Paul Raymond Fears, a 22-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student, is facing a felony charge of second-degree rape after a reported incident last month at an off-campus fraternity house. According to court documents, the victim, an adult...
-
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army prepares for holiday seasonWith Thanksgiving right around the corner, Cape Girardeau Salvation Army is gearing up for this year's Christmas Campaign: Hope Marches On. Lt. Lily Reiner from The Salvation Army Cape Girardeau said requests for services are at an all-time high,...
-
About 200 children get COVID vaccine at Cape Middle SchoolAbout 200 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to children ages 5 to 11 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School on Thursday during a clinic aided by the Cape Girardeau School District, Broadway Pharmacy, John's Pharmacy and the...
-
Cape County Commission reappoints Essner, OKs funds for election upgradeRetired banker Danny Essner was reappointed Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission to a new three-year term of the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board (EEZ). The seven-member board's job is to advise county commissioners on EEZ matters, to...
-
Patrol IDs suspect in Poplar Bluff officer-involved shootingThe Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting, which occurred just after midnight Wednesday morning on Poplar Bluffs south side. On Thursday, the patrol released the name of the suspect who was killed in...
-
Photo Gallery 11/19/21Zonta Club of Cape Girardeaus 2021 Women of Achievement LuncheonThe Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau held the annual Women of Achievement Luncheon and Awards Ceremony Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The club presented annual awards and recognized local scholarship...
-
Thankful People: 'Make the Call 22' Project: Scott County man working to prevent veteran suicides2BENTON, Mo. Thankful for the service and sacrifice of Missouri military veterans, a Benton man is trying to keep more of them alive. Ted LeGrand is trying to help struggling veterans by placing suicide prevention signs in every American Legion and...
-
Noting supply-chain worries, Cape church to distribute free turkeys Tuesday1Cape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God has been spearheading U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly food distribution for nearly 13 months but for one day next week, the congregation will also hand out some Thanksgiving turkeys at the...
-
Scott City Council to consider putting use tax on April ballots28In April, Scott City voters may see a use tax measure on ballots once again. Scott City Council members will vote at their next meeting Dec. 6 whether to put the use tax back on ballots for the April 5 special election. The use tax failed to pass in...
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles area18WILLIAMSVILLE Residents of Southeast Missouri were shaken Wednesday evening when a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the region. The quake occurred at 8:53 p.m. and was centered five miles south-southeast of Williamsville, according to data from the...
-
PORCH, Cape Parks and Rec partner to boost programming for South CapeThe PORCH Initiative and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department have partnered together to bring more programs and events to South Cape Girardeau residents. The partnership will bring more events and programs geared for all ages,...
-
Family to donate harvest from Cape managed deer hunt2Michelle and Joey Hessling of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, signed up for the Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt for more than just the hunting experience. They said they plan to donate their first deer harvest when they participate in the hunt next week...
-
Smash 'em: Cape Central Junior High student competes in state esports competitionEighth-grader Wyatt Means, 13, causes his opponent to loose a life while playing in the final bracket of the Super Smash Bros. esports competition Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Junior High School. ...
-
-
Rehder named chairwoman of joint panel to protect kids3State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) has been named chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect on what the senator calls a "tentative" basis. The 14-member panel, made up of members of both the Missouri Senate and...
-
Route O in Scott County closed for culvert workRoute O in Scott County between U.S. 62 and County Road 532 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and the road will...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 15, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday,...
-
Most read 11/16/21Jackson company to move into 'spec' building1This story is updated. Midwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP. Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim...
-
Most read 11/15/21Jackson used car dealer on inflation's impact13The cost of used cars and trucks has gone up 26.4% since October 2020, according to the most recent consumer price index (CPI) released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Kody Newkirk, owner of Car Smart used vehicle outlets in...
-
-
Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom house3Former history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared. The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at...
-
Proposed Cape ordinance may put new intersection at Hwy. 74, Minnesota Ave.15Cape Girardeau City Council will have a first reading Monday for a right-in/right-out only intersection along the westbound traffic lane of Shawnee Parkway near Minnesota Avenue. The proposed intersection will give motorists easier navigation to...
-
Most read 11/12/21Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses11Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
-
Most read 11/12/21Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary rise12Terry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...