Shop Local: Vitality Market

Youll enjoy a unique shopping experience when you visit Vitality Market, in Jackson, Missouri.

The shop features many favorite products of shop purveyors, Judy Strickland and Resa Armstrong. When you visit the shop, you will find many locally sourced, all-natural products, such as honey, elderberry syrup, soaps, lotions, and a variety of baked goods. The goal of Vitality Market is to provide customers the opportunity to enjoy items that offer a holistic approach to health and wellness while addressing the mind, body and spirit.

If Health and Wellness is your focus for the holidays and into the New Year, take time to visit Vitality Market! Education and Wellness Planning is also available to interested customers throughout the year. For your gift purchasing needs, customers will also find a wide selection of used books, greeting cards, jewelry, gift items and Christian-themed home décor.

www.facebook.com/vitalitymarketllc

Address  117 W. Main St. Jackson, MO

Email  vitalitymarketmo@gmail.com

www.vitalitymarket.us