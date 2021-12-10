Shop Local: Eden Health Spa and Salon

Eden Health Spa and Salon in historic downtown Cape is the premier hair and makeup salon for any bridal party or special event!

We offer complete, customized bridal styling packages for your big day and our highly trained and professional staff attends to the smallest details for every bride.

With our in-spa bridal suite, you can relax in a serene environment while enjoying snacks and drinks provided by us during your services. Or, if you prefer, we can travel to wherever your party desires with our on-site bridal styling services.

Since we are a full-service spa unlike any in the area, the bride and the wedding party can book a full spa day in the weeks before to unwind.

Our most popular spa package is the Signature Eden, which includes a massage, facial, manicure, and pedicure. We can also add or subtract any services to fully customize your experience and meet your needs!

Other popular services that brides love are Bellami hair extensions, hair coloring, sugaring or hair removal, one of 20+ facials for any skin type, spray tans, body scrubs, and eyelash extensions.

Choosing Eden will really make the best day of your life the best day of your life.