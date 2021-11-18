Kim's Kids donation to Scott City School

The first annual Blue Jean Ball was held November 6 at Front Porch in Scott City, sponsored by Kim's Kids Committee. $10,000 was raised and a check was presented to Scott City School at the November 17 school board meeting. Kim's Kids is a non-profit organization created in memory of Mr. Kim Eifert by the Illmo United Methodist Church, of which Kim was a lifelong member. Kim was also a dedicated Scott City Schools employee who consistently provided items for students in need. The funds are used by the school for supplemental projects and educational needs.