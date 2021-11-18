Shop Local: Cape Auto Spa Car Wash & Detailing

Happy Holidays from Cape Auto Spa Car Wash & Detailing!

We offer many great deals on gift cards, monthly unlimited wash packages, and detailing certificates that would make great Christmas gifts for loved ones.

Our monthly, unlimited wash club starts as low as $15 a month and allows you to wash once a day all month long at our Cape & Jackson locations.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Our detail shop packages range from $20- $150. We love offering our customers an exceptional service that saves time and money to keep their ride looking as great as when the vehicle came off the lot!

Stop by our car wash locations at 1902 N. Kingshighway in Cape and 2030 E. Jackson Blvd, in Jackson, or our detail shop at 1751 N. Kingshighway in Cape or give us a call at 573-334-7230 to inquire on how we can keep your vehicles looking new!

For more information on holiday savings and our squeaky clean details, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Cape.Auto.Spa.Car.Wash.Detailing.

Make Cape Auto Spa a part of your holiday giving this year. Its a gift that any individual would need!