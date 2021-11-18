Catholic Principal's Day was celebrated at Guardian Angel School on Thursday, November 18, as well in all the Catholic schools in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese. It was a special day for Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, Guardian Angel principal. Fr. Joseph Kelly prayed for her at church, during the intercessions. After Mass, once the students & teachers had returned to school and Fr. Kelly came over, everyone lined the hall and wished her a "Happy Catholic Principal's Day". Mrs. Kluesner went between the lines and gave high fives to each student and teacher. Father then gave her a special blessing.

In the previous days, Mrs. Teal Mangels had the teachers to take pictures of the students from each classroom and asked each student what they liked about Mrs. Kluesner. Mrs. Mangels put the pictures and the answers together into a book. Throughout the day on Thursday, Mrs. Mangels read over the intercom to everyone the answers the children had given. Mrs. Kluesner was very happy with the surprise.

We are very grateful for having Mrs. Kluesner as our principal at Guardian Angel School. She is a very dedicated, caring, and prayerful person. Happy Catholic Principal's Day to her and all the Catholic school principals.