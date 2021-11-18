School Officials Take Flight with the National Guard

On Wednesday, 17 November 2021, local recruiters with the Missouri Army National Guard invited school officials from the surrounding area to take a flight on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The flight was organized by the area's Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, MSG P. Cullen, as a way to show appreciation for the schools' role in supporting high school and college-aged students pursue their dream of serving in the National Guard. The schools play a vital role in the enlistment process.

The flight also served as a way to showcase the capabilities of the Missouri Army National Guard, whose primary responsibility is to support and serve local communities.

Sikeston High School hosted the flight, allowing two Black Hawks to land on their practice field beside the field house. After the pilots powered down and gave all passengers a safety brief, everyone was invited to snap a few pictures before takeoff.

The flight took passengers over I-55 and around the Benton area before returning back to the practice field, where they were greeted by enthusiastic students and staff. The flight crew, consisting of four pilots and two crew chiefs, supervised as all passengers exited the aircrafts before beginning their flight back to Fort Leonard Wood.

National Guardsmen traditionally serve one weekend per month and two weeks of annual training each year. They are based out of local armories and have access to a variety of benefits including insurance and educational assistance. For more information, please visit www.nationalguard.com/mo or contact a local recruiter today!