The Patriot Pen writing contest is held by the VFW each fall. The 7th & 8th grade students of Guardian Angel School in Oran are asked to write an essay on a certain subject by the Morley VFW. The subject of the composition this year was "How Can I Be a Good American". The essays are read by a committee from the school and the 3 best written are chosen from them all. These 3 are then given to Melvin Pobst of the Morley VFW for their committee to review. The winners of the Patriot Pen (grade school) and the Voice of Democracy (high school) are announced at the Veteran's Day program held at Oran High School on November 11. The 3 winners from Guardian Angel were also chosen by the local VFW as winners. Ava Forehand was awarded second place for her essay and Weston Woods and Amelia LeGrand each obtained honorable mention. Congratulations to the Patriot Pen winners from Guardian Angel School.