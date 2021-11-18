First Responder of the Year Award/Appreciation Game

Good Morning,

Wanted to let you know that our local Servpro franchise is sponsoring the December 4 SEMO Redhawks basketball game in appreciation of local first responders. This event is intended to be the first annual First Responder Game sponsored by Servpro. 100 free tickets to the game have been made available to first responders and their families and Servpro is currently working with local first responders to participate in the event. The highlight of the game however will be at halftime when the winner of the 2021 First Responder of the Year will be honored and presented with a plaque. This person was voted on by the franchise out of a large list of responders nominated by area citizens. The month long essay contest to acquire nominations was ran from the Servpro of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties Facebook page and through local Ambulance, Fire and Police Departments. We would love to see someone from the Southeast Missourian there to at least cover the halftime honoring of the winner of the 2021 First Responder of the Year. Please contact me directly for more information.

Thanks, Adam Holt