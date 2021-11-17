John Guild Chapter NSDAR Honors Good Citizens

On October 21, 2021 at the Jackson Civic Center the John Guild Chapter NSDAR honored Good Citizens from local high schools in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties. Students honored were Ashley Gruenke from Meadow Heights High School, Ty Seabaugh from Saxony High School, Chloe Goodwin from Woodland High School and Lydia Pobst of Jackson High School. Students receive a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate and a monetary award. They are eligible to write an essay and participate in opportunities for state and national scholarships.

The chapter welcomed Martha Venable as a new member. The chapter is eagerly anticipating the laying of wreaths on the graves of service men and women who are buried in Russell Heights and the old Jackson City Cemetery on Saturday December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM. The public is invited and encouraged to join us in this ceremony to be held at entrance to the City Cemetery on South High Street. For more information please contact Pam Johnson at pmjohnson@semo.edu or 573-450-6156.