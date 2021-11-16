River Heritage Quilt Guild gives Quilts of Valor

The River Heritage Quilt Guild hosted its Quilts of Valor Ceremony on November 8, 2021 at Lacroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Nine veterans were honored at the ceremony and one was honored at her home. The quilts were made by guild members, family or friends. A Quilt of Valor is handmade and follows specific guidelines found at the Quilts of Valor Foundation website, www.qovf.org. Its mission is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing Quilts. This is a nationwide effort in which over 286,178 Quilts have been presented since its beginning in 2003. After presentation, these quilts are draped around their shoulders. We hope the comfort and warmth provided by the quilt will always remind them that they are forever in our thoughts and in our hearts. This ceremony and quilt presentation is one way we can convey our sincere gratitude for their service, sacrifice and valor to the USA and to each of us.