River Heritage Quilt Guild gives Quilts of Valor

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Donna Irwin, guild member
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Quilts a Valor were presented to nine veterans and service members at a ceremony on November 8. Pictured from left are Howard Suedmeyer US Army, quilt made by Linda Gast; David Cantrell US Navy, quilt made by the Deborah Hall; Brian Williams US Navy, quilt made by Carol Gallaher; LR Brandes US Marines, quilt made by Lynnore Meyer; Dave Hitt US Army, quilt made by Linda Gast; Linda Byerley US Army Womens Army Corps Corps, Quilt made by members of River Heritage Quilt Guild; Bobby G. Myers US Army, quilt made by Debbie Morris; Larry Martin US Air Force, quilt made by Harriet Martin; Don Eggley US Navy, Army National Guard, US Air Force, quilt made by Jewel Eggley. Melba Cox Bernhardt, US Army (Womens Army Corps) was presented a quilt at her home made by Nancy Kester. The quilt pictured in the foreground is draped over an empty chair to symbolize those who did not return home.

The River Heritage Quilt Guild hosted its Quilts of Valor Ceremony on November 8, 2021 at Lacroix United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. Nine veterans were honored at the ceremony and one was honored at her home. The quilts were made by guild members, family or friends. A Quilt of Valor is handmade and follows specific guidelines found at the Quilts of Valor Foundation website, www.qovf.org. Its mission is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing Quilts. This is a nationwide effort in which over 286,178 Quilts have been presented since its beginning in 2003. After presentation, these quilts are draped around their shoulders. We hope the comfort and warmth provided by the quilt will always remind them that they are forever in our thoughts and in our hearts. This ceremony and quilt presentation is one way we can convey our sincere gratitude for their service, sacrifice and valor to the USA and to each of us.

