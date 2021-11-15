Sales tax revenue in Cape County poised to establish new record

If the expected trend continues, Cape Girardeau County will break $8 million in sales-tax receipts in 2021 for the first time.

The office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson revealed last week the county received $594,011.70 this month in its sales-tax account from the Missouri Department of Revenue  pushing the year-to-date revenue generation to $7,657,059.40.

With only a month remaining in 2021, the sales-tax account is running 8.4% ahead of last year's record pace when the county's sales generated just more than $7,791.000.

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

With only $131.940 to go to match 2020's figure, and with December traditionally a strong revenue month because of holiday purchasing, county sales-tax receipts appear certain to set a new high-water mark this year.

In addition to November's sales-tax revenue, Hudson's office reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, which funds primarily road and bridge work, was $594,011.41 (year-to-date: $7,660,869.48), while the county's law enforcement and public safety tax brought in $592,300.90 (year-to-date: $7,590,456.93).

Meanwhile, the county's use tax on out-of-state and online purchases, taxed at the same rate as the county's total tax rate, brought in $243,913.80 this month, and through the first 11 months of this year has generated $2,714,040.62.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.