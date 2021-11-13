News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
South Side Farms next steps
South Side Farms is a wonderful project brought forth by Mr. Wilferth. And thanks to his hard work and faith it has brought much warranted approval. We should however note this project has been marketed as a South Cape need. Everything listed such as health care, day care, police presence, etc. are worthy and past due. However, since South Cape is the banner in which this project is wrapped let us be certain that the citizens of South Cape have seats at the oversight and management tables. After all they already own the table don't they.
South Cape should now be the standard barrier for this movement and lead in decision making and ownership. Look watchfully for some of the Trojan horses who loom so lovingly by. Now is the time to not only seek but demand your voices are to be counted. Read again carefully at all proposals and ask yourselves this question: Will this truly be our South Side Farms or "somebody else's"? God bless and guide you in all things.
SID WHITTINGTON, Cape Girardeau
Column (11/13/21)Volunteering helps both the community and the volunteerAs a kid, I would go to work with my stepmom, who worked at the Museum of Natural History. I volunteered wherever anyone needed me. I assisted with children's programming, answered the phone and even got to hold the resident rainbow boa constrictor...
Column (11/12/21)Parents go after union stranglehold on school boardsParents who never imagined running for office battled to win seats on local school boards last week; they won some, but lost many. Their fiercest opponents were the teachers unions. The media portrayed these school board races as culture wars, but...
Editorial (11/12/21)SEMO basketball programs tip off with opening winsBoth the men's and women's basketball programs at Southeast Missouri State University are off to good starts in the 2021-2022 campaign. The men opened their season on the road Tuesday evening at Missouri State, winning a tight contest 99-94. It was...
Editorial (11/10/21)South Side Farms a smart idea for Cape GirardeauA project that has been cultivated for months and months is at the beginning stages of growth. And pending action by the Cape Girardeau City Council, work could soon begin on a multi-million dollar development on Cape Girardeau's south side that has...
Editorial (11/8/21)Cape Chamber recognizes business leaders at annual dinnerLast month, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner at the Show Me Center following a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What a joy it was to see the hundreds from the business community come together,...
New vaccine science shows mandates are unwiseNew scientific findings in the prestigious Lancet Infectious Diseases journal blow a hole in the argument that workers need to get vaccinated to protect those around them. The findings prove the foolishness of forcing police and other public...
Yes Virginia, Donald Trump finally got it rightWell, what do you know. Donald Trump finally did the right thing. He shut up, encouraged his supporters to flood the polls and stayed away from Virginia. By keeping his powerful big political butt out of last week's elections in Virginia, the...
'Let's go Brandon' is what passes for oratory nowThe first thing to know about the "Let's go Brandon" thing is: It's funny. Or at least, it started out funny. In case you don't know what I'm talking about, here's how it started. In September, largely or even entirely in response to the Biden...
House progressives detach from realityRep. Cori Bush, a Democrat left-wing "squad" member in the House, attacked Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin for his opposition to the multitrillion-dollar Build Back Better Act. Manchin is "anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant," according...
Be the helper you need to see in the worldThe holiday season is identified as one of gratitude, joy and generosity. But all of that cheer can be hard to stomach when coping with compounding grief and stress, and this pandemic has left no stone unturned. I think of the famous Fred Rogers...
Editorial (11/5/21)Old Town Cape, Stars and Stripes events on schedule this weekendThere are a couple big events taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau and a third to consider for Veterans Day. Old Town Cape is hosting its Revivify fundraiser Saturday to support the downtown Cape Girardeau organization's revitalization's...
Column (11/4/21)Working in the garden produced more than lunchGrowing up in the area, my family would make weekend visits to see grandparents and other family in Southeast Missouri's bootheel Mississippi County to be specific. Sundays typically started with church followed by the 45-minute drive south on...
Editorial (11/4/21)Honoring America's veterans, past and presentVeterans Day is officially next week. The holiday's origins date back to 1918 when on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared in World War I between the Allied nations and Germany. Originally known as Armistice...
Editorial (11/3/21)Notre Dame students return to the stage with 'Almost Maine'The students at Notre Dame Regional High School will return to the stage this weekend with performances of John Cariani's "Almost Maine." Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at King Hall. As the title of the drama indicates, the...
Editorial (11/1/21)Editorial: Abductions are the exception, not the ruleThe name Etan Patz might not ring a bell, but the boy's disappearance in 1979 resulted in a cultural icon pictures of missing children on milk cartons. Patz was 6 when he vanished while he walked to his school bus stop in New York City. More than...
Letter (10/30/21)Thanks for VintageNOW supportOn behalf of the clients, staff, and board of directors of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, I would like to convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude for our community's tremendous support of VintageNOW 11: A Tale of Time held Saturday, Oct....
Editorial (10/29/21)It's Homecoming weekend at Southeast Missouri StateIt's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University. Following the cancellation of festivities last fall due to the pandemic, we're looking forward to welcoming alums back to town this weekend for a celebration of all things SEMO. Along...
Editorial (10/28/21)Celebrating our local heroes on First Responders DayToday is First Responders Day, and in the pages of the Southeast Missourian you'll find several stories and photos celebrating the important and heroic work of our local professionals. The term "first responders" often invokes thoughts of police and...
Editorial (10/27/21)Why Cape, Jackson and Scott City need your support on use taxOn Tuesday, voters in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City will be asked to vote on an important issue that will impact local municipal services in years to come. The use tax, sometimes referred to as an internet sales tax, is on the ballot. In...
Letter (10/16/21)Recognizing LTC residents' rightsOctober is National Long-Term Care Residents' Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term...