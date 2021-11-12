News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-12-21
O Lord, we praise you for you are the Alpha and the Omega, the Almighty. Amen.
Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; No victims, witnesses1Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary riseTerry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...
Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for CapeFor the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February. Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed...
More area pharmacies to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccinesChildren ages 5 to 11 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri last week. Parents will have several options to get their kids the shot starting next week. A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday...
Cape Girardeau County commission OKs Phase II environmental study of county jailCape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst have voted to pay Trutest Solutions of Cape Girardeau County $6,486 to do an environmental assessment of the county jail in Jackson. "Trutest was the lowest and best bid...
Cape Girardeau insurance broker advises eligible seniors to be cautious when applying for Medicare1Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers. "The big thing about open enrollment is...
Zalma woman arrested on outstanding warrantsA Zalma, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning on several warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jennifer Jackson, 31, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants for felony possession of a controlled...
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute N in Scott County closed for drainage work Route N in Scott County, between County Road 332 and Route E near Commerce, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a...
Charleston man seriously injured after deer hits ATVCHARLESTON, Mo. A Charleston man was seriously injured after his all-terrain vehicle was struck by a deer late Wednesday in Mississippi County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:49 p.m. on Roue NN, three miles north of Charleston,...
East Prairie woman arrested for DWIAn East Prairie, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Brittany O'Connor, 33, was arrested in Mississippi County, Missouri, for misdemeanor...
Local retired pastor publishes 'Letters From Havana'Local retired pastor David Dissen has recently published a book, "Letters From Havana: LCMS Vicar Writes Home During Cuban Revolution (1957-58)," containing about 50 letters he wrote to his parents while on a vicarage in Cuba from August 1957 to...
One dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle collide on Independence4A tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided at Independence and Broadview streets in Cape Girardeau about noon Wednesday. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on...
Cape airport seeks maintenance employees; airport traffic on track for yearly goal7Winter operations at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may look a little different this year. The airport's maintenance and operations staff has been very short staffed in recent months, according to manager Katrina Amos. "Until we can get people...
Supply chain casualty U.S. flags for Cape County's Avenue of Flags19It's difficult to put a price on freedom, but one of its symbols is costing significantly more these days. According to David Cantrell, chairman of Cape Girardeau's Avenue of Flags, U.S. flags of the sort flying several times a year at the memorial...
Humane Society to host annual gourmet food and dessert auction SundayThe annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. The event features entertainment by...
Honoring veterans and active duty personnel, Missouri State Parks announce free vouchersU.S. military veterans and active-duty military who camp at one of Missouri's 58 state parks Thursday will receive a voucher for a free night of future camping, the Missouri State Parks system has announced. The veteran or currently serving military...
Zion pastor to speak in Gordonville and Chaffee for Mission FestivalsZion Lutheran Church in Gordonville will be observing its Annual Mission Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee will be observing its Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the...
Murder charge submitted in Stoddard Co. deathThe Stoddard County (Missouri) Major Case was activated Friday evening after the discovery of a deceased male. Chief deputy Andy Holden with Stoddard County Sheriff's Department said in a news release the department was dispatched to a truck repair...
Jackson woman sentenced to prison on drug charge2U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Terra Elizabeth Fowlkes, 33, of Jackson to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Fowlkes pleaded guilty July 1 and admitted that Dec. 23 police...
Two arrested for alleged DWITwo people were arrested recently in Scott County for allegedly driving while intoxicated. A Missouri woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Angela Wheeler, 48, of Bertrand was arrested in Scott...
Millersville man arrested for alleged DWIA Millersville man was arrested Saturday evening for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Garrett Pannier, 31, in Cape Girardeau County and cited him for driving while intoxicated...
East Prairie woman arrested for alleged DWIMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an East Prairie, Missouri, woman Saturday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report stated Teresa Bradham, 60, was taken into custody. She was then taken to Mississippi County Jail...
Missouri man arrested in BoCo for alleged DWIA Sedgewickville, Missouri, man was taken into custody early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Christopher Thompson, 28, was arrested in Bollinger County. He was taken to the county...
Photo Gallery 11/10/21Old Town Cape, Inc. Revivify fundraiser 2021Old Town Cape, Inc. held the annual Revivify fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. The evening included dinner, raffles, live entertainment and a silent auction, with all proceeds supporting the downtown Cape...
Most read 11/8/21Former Southeast Missourian journalists create podcast on Lawless murder, Kezer exonerationBob Miller, former editor of the Southeast Missourian, announced a serial podcast and website that digs deep to uncover the details of the 1992 Benton, Missouri, unsolved murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless. Miller launched a trailer for the new...
Most read 11/8/21From Ste. Gen to Cape family boutique opens second outlet on BroadwayIf the interior of the new Belle Ever After Boutique at 407 Broadway in Cape Girardeau looks familiar, it's because the clothing outlet is essentially a replica of a store owned by the same family in St. Genevieve, Missouri. Cape Girardeau's Belle...
Most read 11/6/21Like chihuahuas? Humane Society needs homes for 15 chihuahuas after large rescue3When it comes to rescuing pets, it's hard for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to say no, according to director Tracy Poston. Despite having no space in its shelter, the group took in a pack of 15 chihuahuas and three cats from the same home...
Most read 11/5/21Cape Public Works fills vacant positions with open interview events14To fill several vacant positions, Cape Girardeau Public Works has begun hosting events for open interviews. The department was able to fill three positions at its first event last week, according to assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke....
Most read 11/4/21Local attorney disbarred for misconductA Jackson attorney has been disbarred for a variety of failings, according to a Missouri Supreme Court order. A brief compiled by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel led to the action against Jonathan Lintner in October. According to the brief,...
Most read 11/4/21Cape officials prioritize addressing labor shortage with future use tax revenue34Tuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin. Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until...