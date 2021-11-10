South Side Farms a smart idea for Cape Girardeau
A project that has been cultivated for months and months is at the beginning stages of growth. And pending action by the Cape Girardeau City Council, work could soon begin on a multi-million dollar development on Cape Girardeau's south side that has the potential for major impact.
The name of the proposal: South Side Farms.
Saint Francis Healthcare vice president Jimmy Wilferth had just purchased $30,000 in gift cards for Tiger Bites, a program run by the hospital's foundation to helps families of Jefferson Elementary School make it through the summer months, when an idea came to him: What if there were a better way to address some of the systemic issues of poverty?
Following much research of successful programs elsewhere in the country and talks with local leaders, the idea of South Side Farms was born.
The goal is to develop 16 acres of land in Cape Girardeau's south side, an area deemed a "food desert" due to the residents' proximity, or lack thereof, to healthy and affordable food.
This space would include an urban farm, a farmers market, restaurant, health clinic, early-years child care, affordable housing, police substation and other amenities.
Wilferth said the goal is to keep people healthy -- a leading indicator -- as opposed to treating them when they're in the hospital -- a lagging indicator.
The farm will include aquaponic and hydroponic practices. There will be a greenhouse. It will have goats, chickens, bees, fruits, vegetables and more. The project is also a job producer, ultimately employing 30 to 35 people.
There is a lot to like about this development. It certainly has the potential to be a game-changer for many south side residents, and in turn a big win for Cape Girardeau.
We commend Jimmy Wilferth and his team at Saint Francis for not only developing the proposal and getting behind it with funds, but spending time with key stakeholders to ensure the project's success.
Count us among those rooting this project on.
