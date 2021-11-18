Today in History
Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2021. There are 43 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 18, 1991, Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon freed Anglican Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland, the American dean of agriculture at the American University of Beirut.
On this date:
In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
In 1966, U.S. Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of Lent.
In 1976, Spain's parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.
In 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan, D-Calif., and four others were killed in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide by more than 900 cult members.
In 1987, the congressional Iran-Contra committees issued their final report, saying President Ronald Reagan bore "ultimate responsibility" for wrongdoing by his aides. A fire at London King's Cross railway station claimed 31 lives.
In 1999, 12 people were killed when a bonfire under construction at Texas A-and-M University collapsed. A jury in Jasper, Texas, convicted Shawn Allen Berry of murder for his role in the dragging death of James Byrd Jr., but spared him the death penalty.
In 2003, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled 4-to-3 that the state constitution guaranteed gay couples the right to marry.
In 2004, Former President Bill Clinton's library opened in Little Rock, Arkansas; in attendance were President George W. Bush, former President George H.W. Bush and former President Jimmy Carter. Former Ku Klux Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry, convicted of killing four black girls in the racially motivated bombing of a Birmingham, Alabama, church in 1963, died in prison at age 74.
In 2005, eight months after Robert Blake was acquitted at a criminal trial of murdering his wife, a civil jury decided the actor was behind the slaying and ordered him to pay Bonny Lee Bakley's children $30 million.
In 2009, two days before turning 92, Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., set a record for longest-serving lawmaker in congressional history at 56 years, 320 days. (That record was broken in 2013 by U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich.)
In 2013, Toronto's city council voted to strip scandal-plagued Mayor Rob Ford of many of his powers following a heated debate in which he knocked over a city councilor.
Ten years ago: In an incident that prompted national outrage, campus police at the University of California, Davis used pepper spray on nonviolent Occupy protesters. (The school later agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the demonstrators.) Self-help author James Arthur Ray was sentenced to two years in prison for leading an Arizona sweat lodge ceremony that was supposed to offer spiritual enlightenment but instead resulted in three deaths.
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump signaled a sharp policy shift to the right by picking Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to head the CIA and Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.
One year ago: President Donald Trump filed for a recount of Wisconsin's two largest Democratic counties, paying the required $3 million cost and alleging that they were the sites of the "worst irregularities" although no evidence of illegal activity had been presented. (The recounts resulted in a slightly larger lead for Democrat Joe Biden.) House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi to be the speaker who would guide them in the new Congress with Joe Biden in the White House. Pfizer said new test results showed its coronavirus vaccine was safe and 95% effective, and that it protected older people most at risk of dying. The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Boeing's 737 Max for flight; regulators around the world had grounded the Max in March 2019 after a pair of deadly crashes. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the delayed NBA draft.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 82. Actor Linda Evans is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor Jameson Parker is 74. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 73. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 72. Singer Graham Parker is 71. Actor Delroy Lindo is 69. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 68. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 65. Actor Oscar Nunez is 63. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 61. Singer Kim Wilde is 61. Actor Tim Guinee is 59. Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 59. Rock singer Tim DeLaughter is 56. Actor Romany Malco is 53. Actor Owen Wilson is 53. Actor Dan Bakkedahl is 53. Singer Duncan Sheik is 52. Actor Mike Epps is 51. Actor Peta Wilson is 51. Actor Chloe Sevigny is 47. Country singer Jessi Alexander is 45. Actor Steven Pasquale is 45. Rock musician Alberto Bof (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Rapper Fabolous is 44. Actor-director Nate Parker is 42. Rapper Mike Jones is 41. Actor Mekia Cox is 40. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad is 40. Actor Allison Tolman is 40. Actor Christina Vidal is 40. Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is 39. Country singer TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 37. U.S. Olympic track star Allyson Felix is 36. Fashion designer Christian Siriano is 36. Actor Nathan Kress is 29.
-
Noting supply-chain worries, Cape church to distribute free turkeys TuesdayCape Girardeau's Bethel Assembly of God has been spearheading U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly food distribution for nearly 13 months but for one day next week, the congregation will also hand out some Thanksgiving turkeys at the...
-
Thankful People: 'Make the Call 22' Project: Scott County man working to prevent veteran suicidesBENTON, Mo. Thankful for the service and sacrifice of Missouri military veterans, a Benton man is trying to keep more of them alive. Ted LeGrand is trying to help struggling veterans by placing suicide prevention signs in every American Legion and...
-
Scott City Council to consider putting use tax on April ballots1In April, Scott City voters may see a use tax measure on ballots once again. Scott City Council members will vote at their next meeting Dec. 6 whether to put the use tax back on ballots for the April 5 special election. The use tax failed to pass in...
-
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles areaWILLIAMSVILLE Residents of Southeast Missouri were shaken Wednesday evening when a magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the region. The quake occurred at 8:53 p.m. and was centered five miles south-southeast of Williamsville, according to data from the...
-
PORCH, Cape Parks and Rec partner to boost programming for South CapeThe PORCH Initiative and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department have partnered together to bring more programs and events to South Cape Girardeau residents. The partnership will bring more events and programs geared for all ages,...
-
Family to donate harvest from Cape managed deer huntMichelle and Joey Hessling of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, signed up for the Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt for more than just the hunting experience. They said they plan to donate their first deer harvest when they participate in the hunt next week...
-
Smash 'em: Cape Central Junior High student competes in state esports competitionEighth-grader Wyatt Means, 13, causes his opponent to loose a life while playing in the final bracket of the Super Smash Bros. esports competition Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Junior High School. ...
-
-
Rehder named chairwoman of joint panel to protect kidsState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) has been named chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect on what the senator calls a "tentative" basis. The 14-member panel, made up of members of both the Missouri Senate and...
-
Route O in Scott County closed for culvert workRoute O in Scott County between U.S. 62 and County Road 532 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and the road will...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 15, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday,...
-
St. James Church's People's Shelter puts out call for help as winter nearsFor the volunteers of The People's Shelter at St. James AME Church, the needy who come into the shelter are family. The shelter has provided warmth and food in the basement of St. James AME at 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau since 2018. It opens its...
-
Jackson's mayor tells city aldermen his ideas for use of federal ARP monies8This story is updated. The City of Jackson is in line for a total of $2.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- with roughly half the amount already deposited in the city's coffers in August. The second payment is anticipated in...
-
-
Stoddard County woman named new leader of area American Red Cross chapter1The American Red Cross (ARC) has hired Puxico, Missouri, native Jennifer Sokolowski as executive director of its newly expanded Southeast Missouri/Northern Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter. Sokolowski, who has worked as regional development director for...
-
Cape managed hunt totals 13 harvested deer after 2 weeks11The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday there have been a total of 13 deer harvested after the second week of the managed deer hunt. Week one brought in six does, two bucks and two donated deers. Week two had one doe, two bucks and one donated...
-
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Scott City1A precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for a 48-hour span starting Wednesday in part of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington and south of Main Street (all of old Illmo). Residents in the affected area could experience...
-
Route O in Scott Co. closed for culvert workRoute O in Scott County between U.S. 62 and County Road 532 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and the road will...
-
Jackson company to move into 'spec' building1This story is updated. Midwest Sterilization Corp. will occupy a 50,000-square-foot "speculative" building at 2550 Industrial Lane, just off Route PP. Construction began on the structure in 2017, according to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet interim...
-
City of Jackson gives final blessing to new ward mapJackson's Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the map for the city's four wards Monday a move necessitated by population increases noted in the 2020 U.S. Census. Jackson grew more than 12.5% since 2010, requiring shifts in ward boundaries in...
-
Cape City Council gives final approval to South Side Farms development plan5Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the preliminary development plan of South Side Farms with unanimous consent Monday night. The proposed urban farming community may bring a health care clinic, ballpark village, transitional housing and...
-
Local women's club fights against gender violenceMissouri ranked the second-highest state in the country for violence against women in a 2021 study by Violence Policy Center. Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau members want to shine light on the issue. "Incidents of gender-based violence is an epidemic...
-
Shots fired on Wisteria in Cape Sunday; no one injured, two juveniles detained1Shots fired on Wisteria Drive on Sunday in Cape Girardeau resulted in a home struck by gunfire and two juveniles detained. According to police department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive for a report of shots...
-
-
Photo Gallery 11/15/21SEMO Historic Preservation Association 40th anniversary banquetAlumni and current students of Southeast Missouri State University's Historic Preservation major celebrated the 40th anniversary of the program at the Historic Preservation Association's annual banquet Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in the Wehking Alumni...
-
-
-
Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom house3Former history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared. The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at...
-
Proposed Cape ordinance may put new intersection at Hwy. 74, Minnesota Ave.15Cape Girardeau City Council will have a first reading Monday for a right-in/right-out only intersection along the westbound traffic lane of Shawnee Parkway near Minnesota Avenue. The proposed intersection will give motorists easier navigation to...
-
Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses11Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
-
Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary rise12Terry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...
-
Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for Cape3For the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February. Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed...
-
Cape Girardeau insurance broker advises eligible seniors to be cautious when applying for Medicare5Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers. "The big thing about open enrollment is...