Now Read This: Death of an Irish Mummy, by Catie Murphy

When Megan Malone moved to Ireland from Austin, Texas, and became a professional chauffeur with Leprechaun Limos, she never expected to find herself amidst one murder investigation, let alone three. Yet, here she is again, with a dead client and a murder mystery to solve.

American-born Cherise Williams, a self-proclaimed heir to an old Irish earldom, is in Dublin for one thing, and one thing only  to establish a genetic connection to a long-dead and mummified earl and claim her right to the earldom.

But getting what she wants isnt going to be easy, and as tensions rise on both sides, things turn for the worse. What started out for Megan as a long job driving a spoiled American heiress turns even longer when Megan and one of Mrs. Williams daughters find her dead in her hotel room. And when Megans boss Orla finds out she is once again involved in a murder investigation, she ceases to have a job altogether or a home, even if it is only for a little while. Desperate for the truth and a return to normalcy, Megan is once again on the case! And the best way to gather more information is to stick close to Cherise Williams family.

As she continues to drive for them, Megan soon learns getting to the bottom of this murder might be more complicated than she originally thought. Sondra, the oldest and maybe the coldest, wasnt on speaking terms with her mother and is keeping secrets from the younger two. Raquel, the middle child and the daughter who discovered the body, cant seem to keep herself together, let alone her sisters. And Jessie, the youngest, cant help but stir the emotional pot. Add in her deadbeat boyfriend who seems to like the idea of having a title, and the family dynamic just keeps getting messier. But Megan is determined to see this through to the end and find out just who killed Charise and why.

This is the third installment of the Dublin Driver Mystery Series, and, though not a terrible story, this is one cozy mystery I really struggled to get through. The setting is quaint, but the details tend to be all over the place. The individual characters are interesting enough, but the story itself seems to toss out more details than necessary. This means that even though I am turning pages quickly, the story progresses a bit slowly, not something I expect from a third book in a series. There was enough meat and potatoes to the plot to see me through to the end, but I have enjoyed other cozies much more.

Still though, for what it is, I do recommend giving this short book a shot. And if you come in to the library and cant seem to find it on the shelves, here are some other recommendations to tide you over: Secondhand Spirits, by Juliet Blackwell, about a witch who owns a secondhand clothing store and solves murders; Death on Tap, by Ellie Alexander, about a small-town brewer who finds a competitor dead and has to clear her soon-to-be ex-husbands name; and By Book or by Crook: A Lighthouse Library Mystery by Eva Gates, about books, libraries and a little murder  what more do you need in a cozy mystery?