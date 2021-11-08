Cape Chamber recognizes business leaders at annual dinner
Last month, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner at the Show Me Center following a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What a joy it was to see the hundreds from the business community come together, celebrating the success of a region.
Here's a recap of this year's award recipients:
* Nate Gautier, account manager at rustmedia, was recognized as Chamber Ambassador of the Year. Gautier attended 23 events and recruited 10 members, which led to more than $3,000 in membership for the chamber.
* Hudson Chiropractic, Small Business of the Year. Led by Drs. Seth Hudson and Chris Crawford, Hudson Chiropractic was one of eight businesses up for this year's honor.
* Walter "Joe" Doc Ford, past president of Ford and Sons Funeral Home, received the Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award. The elder Ford, whose sons and grandchildren have followed in the family business, got his start in the industry in 1949.
* The late Lawrence "Larry" Payne was honored posthumously with the 2020 Rush H. Limbaugh Award. Payne, who died in December, came to the area with Procter & Gamble. Instead of climbing the ranks with P&G and moving, Payne stayed in Cape Girardeau and became an entrepreneur. He was also very active in the community, helping bring several important projects to fruition.
* The surprise of the evening came when chamber president and CEO John Mehner was recognized with the 2021 Rush H. Limbaugh Award. Mehner, who was not expecting the award, joins an impressive lineup of previous winners. Later this year, Mehner will leave his position with the chamber after nearly three decades of service as the organization's leader. You can read more about his work in a story appearing in the latest edition of B Magazine.
Business leadership is an important aspect to a successful community. This area is blessed to have many smart and successful individuals who work hard to prime the economic engine. We're grateful for their commitment to enterprise and passion for this area. Congratulations to all of the award recipients, and thank you to the Cape Chamber for all it does in this community.
