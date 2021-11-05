Old Town Cape, Stars and Stripes events on schedule this weekend

Editorial

There are a couple big events taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau and a third to consider for Veterans Day.

Old Town Cape is hosting its Revivify fundraiser Saturday to support the downtown Cape Girardeau organization's revitalization's efforts. The evening includes dinner, live entertainment, raffles and a silent auction with online bidding already underway at charityauction.bid/revivify. The event is sold out, but those interested in supporting the cause can still get involved through the online auction which will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Also taking place on Saturday is the second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent Auction. The event is being held at the Osage Centre and features Stars and Stripes editor Terry Leonard, publisher Max Lederer, Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan and Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom. Patriotic music will be performed by the Jerry Ford Orchestra. For tickets, call (573) 568-2055.

Unrelated to the Stars and Stripes Museum event, there is another veterans-themed fundraiser coming up later in the week. Cape Girardeau native Billy Swan will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday (Veterans Day) at the Arena Building. Concert proceeds will benefit the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home. Tickets to the Swan concert can be purchased at the Arena Building, Pastime Antiques in Cape Girardeau and AMVETS in Perryville.

You can read about other events on page 2 of the Southeast Missourian and online at semoevents.com.