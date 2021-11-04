United Way Receives Donation of Diapers

On Monday, October 25, United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) received a generous donation of diapers from Proctor and Gamble to help struggling families in Southeast Missouri. United Way will distribute the diapers as an incentive for those who attend and participate in their upcoming Community Conversations.

Community Conversations are open forums to help UWSEMO identify the needs and gaps the United Way network can collectively tackle in each community. The information will help guide the volunteers who determine which organizations they will invest in with their next funding cycle beginning in July of 2022.

All are welcome and encouraged to participate and receive free diapers in exchange for insight into how the United Way network can help improve the lives of everyone in the communities of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, and northern Scott counties. A Community Conversation will be held in each of the four counties UWSEMO serves, with an additional event scheduled in Jackson.

Community Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Scott County: November 2, 2021 | 5:00 p.m.  Scott City City Hall, 215 Chester Ave., Scott City, MO 63780

Jackson: November 4, 2021 | 4:00 p.m.  American Legion Hall #158, 319 N High St, Jackson, MO 63755

Cape Girardeau County: November 9, 2021 | 5:00 p.m.  One City, 610 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Perry County: November 18, 2021 | 5:00 p.m.  Perryville Knights of Columbus; 31 S Church St., Perryville, MO 63775

Bollinger County: November 16, 2021 | 5:00 p.m.  Bollinger County Library; 207 Mayfield Dr., Marble Hill, MO 63764

For more details, visit unitedwayofsemo.org/events, or follow United Way of Southeast Missouri on Facebook and Instagram.