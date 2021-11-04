News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-4-21
O Lord Jesus, may our country turn to you and seek your will. Amen.
Rick Fahr: SEMO veteran services staff serve university's students at 'gold' levelI generally don't make my opinion pieces about me, and this piece isn't about me, but I need to use my personal experience to illustrate the extreme competence and outstanding work performed by the veteran service staff at Southeast Missouri State...
Cape officials prioritize addressing labor shortage with future use tax revenueTuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin. Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until...
From the military to the classroom 'It took a drill sergeant for me'A common component of military basic training is a "confidence course." The obstacles a tall cargo net to climb and descend, a rappelling tower to jump from, narrow beams high off the ground to traverse force troops to face their fears and...
Drilling down on Jackson's latest unsuccessful try to pass a use tax2After going to the proverbial well four times to try to pass a use tax in Jackson, the mayor of the Cape Girardeau County seat community said Wednesday he is not in any hurry to try again since voters Tuesday have again turned down a levy on...
SEMO, Ameren Missouri partner to expand renewable energy, jobs through new solar centerSoutheast Missouri State University is joining forces with Ameren Missouri to bring clean energy and jobs to the region with the installation of new solar arrays on SEMO's main campus. Southeast Missouri Neighborhood Solar Center will be the first...
Local attorney disbarred for miscounductA Jackson attorney has been disbarred for a variety of failings, according to a Missouri Supreme Court order. A brief compiled by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel led to the action against Jonathan Lintner in October. According to the brief,...
More virus deaths reported in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties1Several COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region, though health officials noted verifying the cause of death can delay virus-related death reports. Cape Girardeau County health officials reported an additional six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday....
Pair arrested for alleged burglary in Cape CountyTwo people have been arrested in connection with an October theft in Cape Girardeau County. A news release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten in connection with an...
Vietnam War still vivid for combat engineerVietnam is half a world away from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and 1968 is more than a half-century removed from 2021. But that locale and that year are never far from Jack Trickey Jr. "There are things that still bother me to this day. A lot of this...
SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close; Pavement work at Exit 66 in SikestonContractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange Exit 67 in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps are scheduled to close at 7...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 1, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Nation bestowed top honor on Gordonville's McGuireA Gordonville native is one of the few Americans to have been awarded the military's highest award, the Medal of Honor. Fred McGuire was born in 1890 in Gordonville. He went on to serve as a hospital apprentice in the Navy and served during the...
Seeking more applicants, Cape Girardeau County extends 'I Voted' sticker design contest deadlineIn a desire for more applicants, the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is extending by two weeks to 5 p.m. to Nov. 18 the deadline for submission of designs for its biennial 2022-2023 "I Voted" sticker contest. "I Voted" stickers have made...
Military service lets security officer witness history-making momentsMilitary recruiting promotions promise troops they will get to see the world and make memories that will last a lifetime. They undersold the experience to Darrin Sides. The Cape Girardeau Police Department detective saw the world from his security...
Marine relishes brotherhood, forever nature of the CorpsMarine Corps basic training focuses the mind, and that structure doesn't change even when the scenery does. Allen Dirickson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native and Southeast Missouri State University student, knows this. "I was kind of lost before I...
Use tax passes in Cape, fails in Jackson, Scott City, Delta31With a 62% unofficial yes vote, Cape Girardeau voters approved a local use tax Tuesday night. The same measure did not pass in Jackson, Scott City and Delta. A use tax, often called an internet tax, imposes a tax equal to a municipalitys sales...
Cape Girardeau's Safe House of Southeast Missouri leader applauds new VESSA domestic violence lawThis story is updated. Jessica Hill, executive director of Cape Girardeau's Safe House of Southeast Missouri since 2015, is glad to see information about the new Victims Economic Safety and Security Act (VESSA) is being shared by Missouri employers...
Notre Dame students bringing 'Almost Maine' to the stageAudrey Deken as Glory and Evan Missey as East perform the scene "Open Field" in the drama "Almost Maine" during a dress rehearsal Tuesday at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. The play has a three-day run, Thursday through Saturday,...
Bike repair stations inspired by Cape Boy Scout now installed1Life Scout Jacob Mahnke, 15, and his dad, Marc Mahnke, install the tools on a bike repair station and air pump Tuesday near the Cape LaCroix Trail by the tennis courts at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Jacob raised money throughout the spring and...
Hunters harvest 3 deer in first day of managed hunt6Three deer were harvested on the first day of the City of Cape Girardeau's first managed deer hunt. The hunt began Monday with 40 hunters -- all are 18 and older and using only bow and arrows for the hunt. Hunters remain in Delaware Park (near the...
SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close; Route B in Bollinger County reduced; Pavement work at Exit 66 in SikestonSB I-55 ramps at Miner to close for pavement repairs Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange -- Exit 67 -- in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the...
Local News 11/2/21Proposed South Side Farms would bring urban farm, new housing to South Cape9Jimmy Wilferth had just bought $30,000 in gift cards at Ruler Foods grocery store when a question pervaded his thoughts: How could he help bring sustainable change to the south side of Cape Girardeau? The gift cards were for participants of Tiger...
Local News 11/2/21City of Jackson aldermen vote to deny a special-use permit for Little Blessings day care6Reversing an earlier decision of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday decided unanimously by an 8-0 vote to reject a special-use permit that would have allowed Brian and Angela Powell to care for as many...
California man to launch new Mexican eatery in Cape Girardeau2Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open no later than Nov. 10 at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores. The previous eatery in that space, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina, closed in July, with the...
East Cape bars to close earlier2A recent unanimous vote from the East Cape Girardeau (Illinois) Board of Trustees approved an ordinance for businesses with liquor licenses to close earlier. Beginning on the morning of Nov. 10, the Lone Star Saloon and The Pony, the only current...
Kirbys buy Simply Swirled frozen treats store in Cape Girardeau3Dawn and Mike Kirby have bought Simply Swirled, 274 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, assuming operations Oct. 18. The Kirbys already own Ty's Summer Sno shaved ice shops in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. "We recently finished our fourth season...
Most read 10/30/21City Council to hold public hearing Monday on proposed CID5Cape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway. The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast...
Most read 10/29/21Bollinger County authorities seek help in finding fugitive Davault10Authorities in Bollinger County, Missouri, are asking the public for information to locate a fugitive. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, Robert "Robbie" Davault Jr. is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting...
Most read 10/28/21Missouri Attorney General helps Jackson man gain refund after lodging customer complaint7Darrel Adams of Jackson said he took his 2000 Ford Ranger XLT into a local automotive shop recently. "My truck was running really rough," he said. Adams had a vehicle service contract (VSC) for over a year with a company called CarShield, whom he...
Most read 10/27/21Large interest shown in first filing day for Cape Girardeau City Council, mayor positions1Filing for mayor and City Council seats opened Tuesday and already 15 candidates have filed or picked up petitions to run for City Council or mayor of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gayle Conrad has worked in the city clerk's office for...