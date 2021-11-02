News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 11-2-21
O Lord Jesus, may we always resist evil, standing firm in our faith in you. Amen.
Proposed South Side Farms would bring urban farm, new housing to South Cape1Jimmy Wilferth had just bought $30,000 in gift cards at Ruler Foods grocery store when a question pervaded his thoughts: How could he help bring sustainable change to the south side of Cape Girardeau? The gift cards were for participants of Tiger...
City of Jackson aldermen vote to deny a special-use permit for Little Blessings day careReversing an earlier decision of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday decided unanimously by an 8-0 vote to reject a special-use permit that would have allowed Brian and Angela Powell to care for as many...
Cape Girardeau City Council gives initial OK to South Side Farms and Bloomfield Crossing projectsCape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to two projects promising an impact on economic development in the municipality the South Side Farms proposal and the creation of a community improvement district (CID) establishing...
Free weather radios to be given away Saturday in CapeThanks to a $1,000 donation from Saint Francis Healthcare System, 36 weather radios will be given away free one per household until they're gone with a preference for Cape Girardeau County residents at an event from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday at...
Cape Girardeau County sends personnel and equipment to tornado-stricken St. MaryCape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management director Mark Winkler said the county sent personnel and equipment Thursday to St. Mary, Missouri, after an EF3 tornado ripped through the town Oct. 24. "Paul Koeper, 1st District County...
Bicentennial mural creators sell replicas of painting at Painted WrenMore than 16,000 people from around the world contributed to Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell's collaborative mural commemorating Missouri's bicentennial. Now, the two artists want to help those who contributed to the mural to keep a piece of it for...
East Cape bars to close earlier2A recent unanimous vote from the East Cape Girardeau (Illinois) Board of Trustees approved an ordinance for businesses with liquor licenses to close earlier. Beginning on the morning of Nov. 10, the Lone Star Saloon and The Pony, the only current...
SEMO exceeds COVID-19 vaccination goal, receives extended Thanksgiving breakSoutheast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced Friday the campus community exceeded its 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal. As a result, the university will be closed the week of Thanksgiving, Vargas said, as promised in an Aug. 26...
Missouri teams push ballot measure to allow sports bettingJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Missouri sports teams are trying to put a proposal to legalize sports betting on the ballot, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. A Jefferson City lawyer last week filed nine ballot proposals on the issue on behalf of...
Stars and Stripes Museum to host Nov. 6 event in CapeThe Stars and Stripes Museum based in Bloomfield, MIssouri, will be celebrating the newspaper's 160th anniversary this year through the second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent Auction in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Centre...
City Council to hold public hearing Monday on proposed CID5Cape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway. The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast...
Goal met to honor vets at holidayA community fundraising effort has raised enough money to place wreaths on veterans' graves. The John Guild Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has met its $18,000 fundraising goal to place wreaths on 1,200 graves of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11-1-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n city council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 11-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson Annual...
Improvement district plan slated for public hearingCape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway. The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast...
Man seriously hurt in crash in Scott CountySIKESTON, Mo. -- A 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway FF. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralph W. Weight, 63, of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 25, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Bollinger County authorities seek help in finding fugitive Davault10Authorities in Bollinger County, Missouri, are asking the public for information to locate a fugitive. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, Robert "Robbie" Davault Jr. is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting...
Swan and Wallingford share views on state film tax credits5Swan and Wallingford discuss legislative hesitancy on extending Missouri tax credits for filmmaking Former Missouri Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, winner of a new film award Oct. 14 from the Missouri Division of Tourism, said Thursday the Show...
SEMO Bomb Squad moves to Cape Girardeau5Cape Girardeau Police Department is now the official parent agency of the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Regional Bomb Squad. According to Cape Girardeau Chief of Police Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department assumed responsibility as parent agency...
Balloting set for Tuesday in some localesVoters in some Southeast Missouri locales will decide tax issues in balloting Tuesday. Four communities -- Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta and Scott City -- will hold an election to determine whether to impose a use tax equal to the local sales tax...
Complaints and concerns addressed by team behind new Southeast websiteThe new Southeast Missouri State University website launched Oct. 6, just before fall break -- a decision meant to allow more time for faculty and staff to get acquainted with the website. When students discovered the change, a majority disliked the...
Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWIA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Larry Smith, 69, was arrested at about 10 p.m. in Mississippi County. He was taken to the county jail...
Most read 10/28/21First Responders Day: Officer: Police work rewarding one day, dangerous the next13A great day at work might mean a promotion or making a big sale or even crafting the perfect product. For Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter, his greatest day as a law enforcement officer involved potentially saving a man's...
Most read 10/28/21Missouri Attorney General helps Jackson man gain refund after lodging customer complaint7Darrel Adams of Jackson said he took his 2000 Ford Ranger XLT into a local automotive shop recently. "My truck was running really rough," he said. Adams had a vehicle service contract (VSC) for over a year with a company called CarShield, whom he...
Most read 10/27/21Large interest shown in first filing day for Cape Girardeau City Council, mayor positions1Filing for mayor and City Council seats opened Tuesday and already 15 candidates have filed or picked up petitions to run for City Council or mayor of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gayle Conrad has worked in the city clerk's office for...
Most read 10/27/21Chaffee man injured in Scott County crashA Chaffee, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 77 south of Benton when a northbound 2002 Ford...
Most read 10/26/21Dr. John Shelton's beautiful music and life well lived9Growing up the son of two music teachers, I was bound to learn piano. Years later as an adult, I'm thankful that was the case. Part of my training as a youngster was participating in the National Federation of Junior Music Clubs Festival. Each year...
Most read 10/25/21Missing Jackson man found safe1A man declared as a missing person in Jackson last week has been located. Rocky Leimer Jr., 36, was found safe Sunday after being missing for several days, according to a Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department. Police asked the public for...
Most read 10/25/21Wood & Huston Bank in Cape to have new building, touts next-gen technologyWood & Huston Bank is building a new 6,400-square-foot structure behind its current location at 111 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, which will feature two interactive teller machines (ITM) the company has been using in other Missouri cities...