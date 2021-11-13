Today in History
Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
On this date:
In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.
In 1849, voters in California ratified the state's original constitution.
In 1940, the Walt Disney film "Fantasia," featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1979, former California Gov. Ronald Reagan announced in New York his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 1985, some 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.
In 2019, the House Intelligence Committee opened two weeks of public impeachment hearings with a dozen current and former career foreign service officials and political appointees scheduled to testify about efforts by President Donald Trump and others to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama dove into a day of summit diplomacy in his home state of Hawaii as he gathered with leaders of 20 other nations of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump named Republican Party chief Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff and conservative media executive Stephen Bannon as his top presidential strategist. Leon Russell, who performed, sang and produced some of rock music's top records, died in Nashville at age 74.
One year ago: Speaking publicly for the first time since his defeat by Joe Biden, President Donald Trump refused to concede the election. Masked workers in teams of two began counting ballots in counties across Georgia; the hand tally of the presidential race stemmed from an audit required by a new state law. Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the election in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The governors of Oregon and New Mexico ordered near-lockdowns in the most aggressive response yet to the latest wave of coronavirus infections shattering records across the U.S. Peter Sutcliffe, the British serial killer known as the "Yorkshire Ripper," died at 74; he was serving a life sentence for the killings of 13 women. Former Green Bay Packers star Paul Hornung died at 84. The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager, making her the highest-ranking woman in the operation of a major league team.
Today's Birthdays: Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 87. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 80. Blues singer John Hammond is 79. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 75. Actor Joe Mantegna is 74. Actor Sheila Frazier is 73. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 68. Actor Chris Noth is 67. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 66. Actor Rex Linn is 65. Actor Caroline Goodall is 62. Actor Neil Flynn is 61. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 58. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 57. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 54. Actor Steve Zahn is 54. Actor Gerard Butler is 52. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 52. Actor Jordan Bridges is 48. Actor Aisha Hinds is 46. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 43. Former NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest and Metta World Peace) is 42. Actor Monique Coleman is 41. Actor Rahul Kohli is 36. Actor Devon Bostick is 30.
-
-
Proposed Cape ordinance may put new intersection at Hwy. 74, Minnesota Ave.Cape Girardeau City Council will have a first reading Monday for a right-in/right-out only intersection along the westbound traffic lane of Shawnee Parkway near Minnesota Avenue. The proposed intersection will give motorists easier navigation to...
-
Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom houseFormer history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared. The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11/15/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Larry Davis for retirement from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport n 16 Days of...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 11/15/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting the annual City of Jackson Employee Appreciation and Christmas Luncheon for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/15/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 8, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses8Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people...
-
Harps, Schnucks weigh in on consumer prices following steep inflationary rise8Terry Snider, meat team leader at Harps Food Store in Jackson, said Wednesday he is witnessing firsthand the combined impact of the spike in inflation, supply chain problems and increased demand. There are "lots of shortages," Snider said. Snider...
-
Bailey becomes third mayoral candidate for Cape2For the first time in 11 years, the City of Cape Girardeau will hold a three-way primary election for the position of mayor in February. Ramona Bailey, a local business owner and Southeast Missouri State University alumnus, filed a completed...
-
More area pharmacies to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccinesChildren ages 5 to 11 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri last week. Parents will have several options to get their kids the shot starting next week. A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday...
-
Cape Girardeau County commission OKs Phase II environmental study of county jail2Cape Girardeau County commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst have voted to pay Trutest Solutions of Cape Girardeau County $6,486 to do an environmental assessment of the county jail in Jackson. "Trutest was the lowest and best bid...
-
Cape Girardeau insurance broker advises eligible seniors to be cautious when applying for Medicare2Medicare's annual enrollment period, also known as "open enrollment," ends Dec. 7 and Charley Tinsley, owner/manager of TIG Thomas Insurance Group of Cape Girardeau, has some advice for new Medicare seekers. "The big thing about open enrollment is...
-
Zalma woman arrested on outstanding warrantsA Zalma, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning on several warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jennifer Jackson, 31, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants for felony possession of a controlled...
-
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute N in Scott County, between County Road 332 and Route E near Commerce, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m....
-
Charleston man seriously injured after deer hits ATVCHARLESTON, Mo. A Charleston man was seriously injured after his all-terrain vehicle was struck by a deer late Wednesday in Mississippi County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:49 p.m. on Roue NN, three miles north of Charleston,...
-
East Prairie woman arrested for DWIAn East Prairie, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for allegedly driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Brittany O'Connor, 33, was arrested in Mississippi County, Missouri, for misdemeanor...
-
-
Local retired pastor publishes 'Letters From Havana'Local retired pastor David Dissen has recently published a book, "Letters From Havana: LCMS Vicar Writes Home During Cuban Revolution (1957-58)," containing about 50 letters he wrote to his parents while on a vicarage in Cuba from August 1957 to...
-
-
-
One dead after tractor-trailer, motorcycle collide on Independence4A tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided at Independence and Broadview streets in Cape Girardeau about noon Wednesday. The motorcycle had been traveling west on Independence and struck the tractor-trailer as the truck was turning east on...
-
Cape airport seeks maintenance employees; airport traffic on track for yearly goal7Winter operations at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may look a little different this year. The airport's maintenance and operations staff has been very short staffed in recent months, according to manager Katrina Amos. "Until we can get people...
-
Supply chain casualty U.S. flags for Cape County's Avenue of Flags20It's difficult to put a price on freedom, but one of its symbols is costing significantly more these days. According to David Cantrell, chairman of Cape Girardeau's Avenue of Flags, U.S. flags of the sort flying several times a year at the memorial...
-
Humane Society to host annual gourmet food and dessert auction SundayThe annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson. The event features entertainment by...
-
Honoring veterans and active duty personnel, Missouri State Parks announce free vouchersU.S. military veterans and active-duty military who camp at one of Missouri's 58 state parks Thursday will receive a voucher for a free night of future camping, the Missouri State Parks system has announced. The veteran or currently serving military...
-
Zion pastor to speak in Gordonville and Chaffee for Mission FestivalsZion Lutheran Church in Gordonville will be observing its Annual Mission Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee will be observing its Mission Festival at 8 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the...
-
Most read 11/10/21Jackson woman sentenced to prison on drug charge2U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Terra Elizabeth Fowlkes, 33, of Jackson to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Fowlkes pleaded guilty July 1 and admitted that Dec. 23 police...
-
Photo Gallery 11/10/21Old Town Cape, Inc. Revivify fundraiser 2021Old Town Cape, Inc. held the annual Revivify fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. The evening included dinner, raffles, live entertainment and a silent auction, with all proceeds supporting the downtown Cape...
-
-
Most read 11/8/21Former Southeast Missourian journalists create podcast on Lawless murder, Kezer exoneration1Bob Miller, former editor of the Southeast Missourian, announced a serial podcast and website that digs deep to uncover the details of the 1992 Benton, Missouri, unsolved murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless. Miller launched a trailer for the new...
-
Most read 11/8/21From Ste. Gen to Cape family boutique opens second outlet on BroadwayIf the interior of the new Belle Ever After Boutique at 407 Broadway in Cape Girardeau looks familiar, it's because the clothing outlet is essentially a replica of a store owned by the same family in St. Genevieve, Missouri. Cape Girardeau's Belle...
-
Most read 11/6/21Like chihuahuas? Humane Society needs homes for 15 chihuahuas after large rescue3When it comes to rescuing pets, it's hard for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to say no, according to director Tracy Poston. Despite having no space in its shelter, the group took in a pack of 15 chihuahuas and three cats from the same home...
-
Most read 11/5/21Cape Public Works fills vacant positions with open interview events14To fill several vacant positions, Cape Girardeau Public Works has begun hosting events for open interviews. The department was able to fill three positions at its first event last week, according to assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke....
-