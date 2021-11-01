For release immediately, with photo

November 1, 2021

DARBY RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD

Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of October.

Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

END