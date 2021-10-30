Thanks for VintageNOW support

Letter to the Editor

On behalf of the clients, staff, and board of directors of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, I would like to convey my sincere appreciation and gratitude for our community's tremendous support of VintageNOW 11: A Tale of Time held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Show Me Center.

The success of VintageNOW is credited to the generous and supportive sponsors and donors, the amazing and dedicated volunteers, and the event-planning committee, a group of remarkable individuals who spent countless hours in planning and organizing the event. In particular, we wish to thank VintageNOW founder and director Deb Maevers for her matchless enthusiasm and passion for this cause. Thanks are also due to the Maevers family and to Pastimes Antiques, the home of VintageNOW.

Net proceeds from VintageNOW 11 were in excess of $115,000. The funds will go directly to support the operation of our shelter that allows us to provide refuge for all those fleeing domestic violence in our community.

The Safe House is truly grateful to be the beneficiary of VintageNOW, and we look forward with anticipation to VintageNOW 12!

Jessica Hill, executive director, Safe House of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau