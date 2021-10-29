Bollinger County authorities seek help in finding fugitive Davault

Authorities in Bollinger County, Missouri, are asking the public for information to locate a fugitive.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, Robert "Robbie" Davault Jr. is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Davault was thought to be at a residence near Arab, Missouri, but after deputies surrounded the home, they were unable to locate him.

Davault, 29, was thought to be burglarizing the residence Thursday.

Anyone with information pertaining to Davaults whereabouts is urged to contact the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office at (573) 238-2633. Anyone who wants to provide information but wishes to remain anonymous is able to do so.