Marines Recognize Eagle Scout

25 OCT 2021

Members of the Marine Corps League attended the Court of Honor for Boy Scout Troop 210 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.

The Marines were on hand to present a Good Citizenship Award to Boy Scout Evan Holm.

Evan has earned the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Project involved building four carts for the SEMO Food Bank. He is 14 years old and currently a Freshman at Jackson High School. Evan comes from a family of Eagle Scouts. His Uncle, older brother, Eli and his father, Andy are all Eagle Scouts.