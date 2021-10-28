*Menu
Marines Recognize Eagle Scout

User-submitted story by Mike Francis
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Photo #1 L-R: Evan Holm, Eagle Scout Marine Mike Francis, National Public Relations MCL Marine Leonard Spicer, Honorable 58th Chief Devil Dog

25 OCT 2021

Members of the Marine Corps League attended the Court of Honor for Boy Scout Troop 210 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.

The Marines were on hand to present a Good Citizenship Award to Boy Scout Evan Holm.

Evan has earned the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Project involved building four carts for the SEMO Food Bank. He is 14 years old and currently a Freshman at Jackson High School. Evan comes from a family of Eagle Scouts. His Uncle, older brother, Eli and his father, Andy are all Eagle Scouts.

Photo #2 L-R: Marine Mike Francis, National Public Relations MCL Evan Holm, Eagle Scout Marine Leonard Spicer, Honorable 58th Chief Devil Dog

