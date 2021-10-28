News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Saint's Program at Guardian Angel School
Guardian Angel School of Oran presented their 8th grade Saint's program on Thursday, October 28 in the Guardian Angel Church. Each student researched a Saint of his/her choice, wrote a report about the Saint, and put together an outfit and props that the Saint would have appeared in. During the program, the students processed down the church aisle, dressed as the Saint of choice, in a single file and then individually approached the podium and presented the information that they had researched. Each student did a remarkable job. The students and who they represented were: Cooper Bryant (St. Hubert-patron Saint of hunters and mathematicians), Ava Forehand (St. Gianna Beretta-patron Saint of abortion, pregnant women, and unborn children), Amelia LeGrand (St. Margaret of Antioch-patron Saint of childbirth), Reid Hobbs (St. Sebastian-patron Saint of soldiers and athletes), Ryder Siebert (St. Valentine-patron Saint of love, beekeepers, and epilepsy), and Cora Woods (St. Josephine Bakhita-patron Saint of slavery and human trafficking). This program is held each year right before All Saint's Day, which is November 1. Mrs. Michelle Priggel is the religion teacher that puts the whole program together.
