CASA PROGRAMS IN MISSOURI OFFER SOLUTION TO EFFECT POSITIVE OUTCOMES FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH IN FOSTER CARE
A Response to the Report: Case Study: Missouris Efforts to Protect Children Missing from Foster Care, Office of the Inspector General
Dateline: Cape Girardeau, MO, October 2021] In light of the recent report published by the Office of the Inspector General (September 2021), Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA®) programs in Missouri offer a proven solution to help reduce negative outcomes for children in the foster care system.
According to research conducted by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate and Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children (National CASA/ GAL), children with a CASA volunteerone consistent adultin their lives are more likely to receive court-ordered services, more likely to succeed in school academically and behaviorally, more likely to find a safe, permanent home, and less likely to re-enter foster care.
Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri works very closely with the Childrens Division, the Juvenile Office, and the Guardian ad Litem (childs attorney) to ensure that children are being heard and receiving the appropriate attention and services during their time in foster care. We take pride in this team approach and condone the collaboration and information-sharing that comes from being a member of the Family Support Team.
We also recognize the inconsistencies that come as a consequence of an over-burdened system, and offer a solution that brings consistency to a childs life, mitigating the situations that often lead to negative outcomes for children, such as running away or engaging in other risky behaviors.
CASA programs recruit, screen, train, and support community volunteers who are the advocates, mentors, and friends of children and youth in foster care. CASA volunteers are equipped to work with high-risk youth, are trauma-informed, and are supervised by trained members of staff. These volunteers typically work with one child or sibling group and are strongly encouraged to stay with the child(ren) throughout the life of the case.
CASA volunteers advocate for the overall health and well-being of children in foster care, and, in many cases, know the child well enough to report when a child is at a heightened risk of negative or risky behaviors, or is in danger, which is beneficial to the Childrens Division and other child welfare partners, as well as to the courts and local law enforcement. It is our practice to share information with other members of the Family Support Team. Volunteers also write a court report that is submitted to the Juvenile Judge, with recommendations for placement and well-being, the childs wishes, and requests for court-ordered services for the child and/or family.
Since January 2021, our program has served 166 children place in foster care throughout our five-county service market area which includes, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry and Scott counties. Since January, our CASA volunteers have helped ensure that 16 children were reunified with their biological parents, 12 children were adopted, and 26 children found homes through guardianship.
Best-interest advocacy for children starts with our communities and there are so many ways you can help. Become a CASA volunteer, give to our program, help us get the word out; we need our communities to get involved so that we can continue to protect and advocate for our most vulnerable children.
For more information on how you can help Change a Childs Story®, please call our office at: 573-335-1726 or visit our website: www.voicesforchildrensemo.org
