P.E.O. Award Recipient Kristen Tripp

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Margaret Needels
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Award Recipient, Kristen Tripp

Kristen Tripp was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the Program for Continuing Education of P.E.O. She was sponsored by Chapter JN, P.E.O. Kristen will use it to complete her nursing degree at the Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences. P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, is committed to womens education and has awarded millions of dollars in educational grants over the years. From left are Krissy Loenneke, Financial Aid Specialist with the Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dedria Blakely, Dean of Stent Affairs and General Education at the College; Kristin Tripp; and Anne Marietta, PCE Chairwoman of Chapter JN.

Margaret Needels

