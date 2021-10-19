News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-19-21
O Father God, thank you for grace and the gift of eternal life through your Son Jesus. Amen.
Boil water advisory issued in Fruitland areaPublic Water Supply District 1 has issued a boil-water advisory for the Whispering Heights and Pleasant Lake subdivisions in the Fruitland area. The advisory took effect Monday. Officials will test the system Tuesday and may have results Wednesday,...
Managed deer hunt to begin Nov. 1 in parts of Cape GirardeauForty hunters will take part in the managed bow hunt from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 in the City of Cape Girardeau. According to Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director and designated "deer team lead," large populations of deer pose a public safety hazard...
Groundbreaking for LifeHouse-Cape project slated for WednesdayConstruction on a transitional housing facility for pregnant homeless women will soon begin in downtown Cape Girardeau. Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri announced Monday a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday for LifeHouse Crisis...
Mural in Scott City to be blocked after repainting effortAfter attempting to repaint a 50-year-old mural on Second Street in Scott City, it is about to be covered from view. The mural simply states, "Jesus died for you too," on a wall at 506 Second St. The Rev. Ken Strong of Father's Arms Fellowship in...
Jackson Board of Aldermen to decide Nov. 1 on a controversial in-home day care permitAfter a one-hour public hearing on a proposed ordinance to issue a special-use permit for an in-home day care at a residence on Canyon Trail in the Cold Creek Estates subdivision, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to table the matter to a...
Possible GOP Senate candidate Jason Smith shows strong cash-on-hand position in latest FEC filing1Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8th District), the ranking Republican on the U.S. House Budget Committee, has the second-strongest cash-on-hand position of potential GOP hopefuls expected to run in the August 2022 Senate primary,...
Kansas City area's Kunce leads the fundraising race for Senate Democratic primaryJefferson City, Missouri, native Lucas Kunce, who hopes to become the first Democrat in the U.S. Senate representing the state since Claire McCaskill lost her seat in the 2018 election, is the leader in campaign fundraising among Democrats by a wide...
Sikeston man hurt in one-vehicle crashA Sikeston, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash south of Benton, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jamie White, 44, was northbound on County Road 505 when the 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving ran...
Millersville man arrested for alleged DWIAuthorities arrested a Millersville man Sunday afternoon for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Terry Farrow, 75, was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to the...
Bollinger County man arrested for DWIA Marble Hill, Missouri, man was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Damian Lutes, 21, in Bollinger County for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the...
Dexter woman arrested for alleged DWIA Dexter, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Friday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. Paula Upson, 37, was arrested in Cape Girardeau County by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper for alleged DWI and unlawful possession of drug...
Addictions Recovery Walk raises awareness on local substance abuse, building recovery community in Cape GirardeauAround 100 community members and organizations came together with a large network of peers living in recovery in Southeast Missouri to raise substance-abuse awareness during the fifth annual Addictions Recovery Walk. Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction...
Cape house fire on Centennial Drive deemed suspicious4A fire that caused extensive damage to a house early Sunday in Cape Girardeau is being investigated as suspicious. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report at 4:42 a.m. of flames coming from the garage area of the house at 50...
SEMO reduces on-campus face covering requirements for remainder of semester1Southeast Missouri State University is rolling back face-covering requirements on campus beginning today. In a letter to the campus community Thursday, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the university will be modifying the requirement and...
Swan, Perry County organization honored by state tourism bureauFormer state Rep. Kathy Swan and Perry County Heritage Tourism received awards from the Missouri Division of Tourism during the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism last week in Branson. Swan received the Inaugural Film Industry Champion Award,...
Photo Gallery 10/18/21Saxony Lutheran High School Crusaders Week Brunch 2021Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson held the 2nd annual Saxony Sunday Brunch Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, as a part of their annual Crusader Challenge Fundraising Week. Students and faculty served all-you-can-eat brunch consisting of an assortment of...
3 arrested in alleged murder1Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an alleged murder in Bollinger County. Sheriff Casey Graham posted on social media late Friday afternoon that the trio had been arrested on various warrants, including first-degree murder, in...
Labor shortages put city services at risk27In the past year, businesses across the county and nation have struggled to fill open positions. The City of Cape Girardeau is no exception. According to Mayor Bob Fox, all city departments are understaffed. If things continue as they are, Fox said,...
Virus deaths come in higher numbers but over longer periods7County health officials in the region are generally reporting new COVID-19 statistics more infrequently than in past months, and that is resulting in virus-related deaths coming in somewhat larger numbers. Stoddard County, Missouri, officials, for...
Southeast police identify suspicious man on campusSoutheast Missouri State University police have identified a male who students reported of suspicious activity at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday. According to the university's department of public safety, a male with a red beard wearing a blue...
Former New Madrid resident will co-star on 'Chicago Fire'2New Madrid, Missouri, native Shayla Day will co-star on season 10 episode 7 of the NBC television show "Chicago Fire." The episode is set to air early November. A former NMCC basketball standout, Day went on to play basketball at Ole Miss and...
Urgent appeal for blood in southeast Missouri1Michelle Johnson, the American Red Cross account manager for donor recruitment in Southeast Missouri, circles back to a single word when describing the current level of blood donations in the region: bad. "It's been especially bad this year,"...
Bollinger County investigation triggered by report of missing Illinois womanThree suspects have been taken into custody as a result of a Bollinger County investigation in which human remains were located. Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received a report Thursday morning about a missing female from Illinois. Deputies with...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-18-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit Request for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential)...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-18-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Employee health and dental insurance renewal presentation Communications/reports n City Council...
Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWIA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Samuel Stovall, 31, in Mississippi County, Missouri, shortly after 9:36, citing him for...
Most read 10/15/21Cape woman arrested in Scott County4A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for...
Most read 10/15/21Grief Like Waves of the Ocean: Navigating the loss of children3Robin King and her husband, Jamie King, had two sons: Andrew and Parker. According to Robin, Andrew King, the older of the two, was the life of the party. Known for being friends with everybody and having the most distinctive laugh in his high...
Photo Gallery 10/15/21Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Mehner celebrationMembers of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at The Library on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to celebrate the career of John Mehner who has served as the organization's president and CEO. Mehner will step down from his position with...
Most read 10/14/21Hundreds protest P&G vaccine policies33Hundreds of protesters against Procter & Gamble's recent COVID-19 vaccination policies gathered Wednesday morning outside the company's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County. The peaceful protest was one of several held by Procter & Gamble...
Most read 10/13/21UPDATE: Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crashA Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a...
New Cape seafood restaurant opens6A new seafood restaurant, Krabby Daddy, opened Monday at 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The eatery's Facebook page lists hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The space was formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza. Proprietors Mike and Heather Perez also...
Mother surprised by drum tribute to deceased son during VintageNOW fashion show3Tamatha Crowson has performed in every VintageNOW Fashion Show since 2015. However, this year's show Saturday felt a little different. Crowson's son, Blake Crowson, died April 29, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. The fashion...
Crafts and antiques store to open in former Pioneer Market buildingA new business will open in Pioneer Market's former space in Jackson eight years after its closing in 2013. Old Pioneer Market, an antiques and crafts store, will open Nov. 1. The building has sat vacant since owner Sam Beggs retired in 2013....