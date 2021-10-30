Today in History
Today is Saturday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2021. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the "Rumble in the Jungle," to regain his world heavyweight title.
On this date:
In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)
In 1921, the silent film classic "The Sheik," starring Rudolph Valentino, premiered in Los Angeles.
In 1938, the radio play "The War of the Worlds," starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.
In 1945, the U.S. government announced the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.
In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the "Tsar Bomba," with a force estimated at about 50 megatons. The Soviet Party Congress unanimously approved a resolution ordering the removal of Josef Stalin's body from Lenin's tomb.
In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago's South Side.
In 1975, the New York Daily News ran the headline "Ford to City: Drop Dead" a day after President Gerald R. Ford said he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City.
In 1984, police in Poland found the body of kidnapped pro-Solidarity priest Father Jerzy Popieluszko, whose death was blamed on security officers.
In 1995, by a razor-thin vote of 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, Federalists prevailed over separatists in a Quebec secession referendum.
In 2001, Ukraine destroyed its last nuclear missile silo, fulfilling a pledge to give up the vast nuclear arsenal it had inherited after the breakup of the former Soviet Union.
In 2002, Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), a rapper with the hip-hop group Run-DMC, was killed in a shooting in New York. He was 37.
In 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
Ten years ago: Britain's Sunday Telegraph published an interview with Syrian President Bashar Assad, who warned that a western intervention in Syria would lead to an "earthquake" that "would burn the whole region."
Five years ago: The third powerful earthquake to hit Italy in two months spared human life but struck at the nation's cultural identity, destroying a Benedictine cathedral, a medieval tower and other beloved landmarks.
One year ago: A day after Walmart said it had removed ammunition and firearms from displays in U.S. stores because of "civil unrest" in some areas of the country, the retailer said the items had been restored to displays because the unrest had remained isolated. "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin reported to a federal prison in California to begin a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. A Connecticut prosecutor said Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel would not face a second trial in the 1975 killing of Martha Moxley; he had served more than 11 years in prison before being freed in 2013.
Today's Birthdays: Movie director Claude Lelouch is 84. Rock singer Grace Slick is 82. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 82. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 80. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 78. Actor Henry Winkler is 76. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 75. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 75. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 74. Actor Leon Rippy is 72. Actor Harry Hamlin is 70. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 68. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 67. Actor Kevin Pollak is 64. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 61. Actor Michael Beach is 58. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 56. Actor Jack Plotnick is 53. Comedian Ben Bailey is 51. Actor Billy Brown is 51. Actor Nia Long is 51. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 45. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 43. Actor Matthew Morrison is 43. Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 40. Actor Fiona Dourif is 40. Actor Shaun Sipos (SEE'-pohs) is 40. Actor Tasso Feldman is 38. Actor Janel Parrish is 33. Actor Tequan Richmond is 29. Actor Kennedy McMann is 25.
-
Stars and Stripes Museum to host Nov. 6 event in CapeThe Stars and Stripes Museum based in Bloomfield, MIssouri, will be celebrating the newspaper's 160th anniversary this year through the second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent Auction in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Centre...
-
City Council to hold public hearing Monday on proposed CID1Cape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway. The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast...
-
Goal met to honor vets at holidayA community fundraising effort has raised enough money to place wreaths on veterans' graves. The John Guild Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has met its $18,000 fundraising goal to place wreaths on 1,200 graves of...
-
Improvement district plan slated for public hearingCape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway. The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast...
-
Man seriously hurt in crash in Scott CountySIKESTON, Mo. -- A 53-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle accident at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway FF. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralph W. Weight, 63, of...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 11-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson Annual...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11-1-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n city council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 25, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Bollinger County authorities seek help in finding fugitive Davault6Authorities in Bollinger County, Missouri, are asking the public for information to locate a fugitive. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, Robert "Robbie" Davault Jr. is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting...
-
Swan and Wallingford share views on state film tax credits3Swan and Wallingford discuss legislative hesitancy on extending Missouri tax credits for filmmaking Former Missouri Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, winner of a new film award Oct. 14 from the Missouri Division of Tourism, said Thursday the Show...
-
SEMO Bomb Squad moves to Cape Girardeau2Cape Girardeau Police Department is now the official parent agency of the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Regional Bomb Squad. According to Cape Girardeau Chief of Police Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department assumed responsibility as parent agency...
-
Balloting set for Tuesday in some localesVoters in some Southeast Missouri locales will decide tax issues in balloting Tuesday. Four communities -- Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta and Scott City -- will hold an election to determine whether to impose a use tax equal to the local sales tax...
-
Complaints and concerns addressed by team behind new Southeast websiteThe new Southeast Missouri State University website launched Oct. 6, just before fall break -- a decision meant to allow more time for faculty and staff to get acquainted with the website. When students discovered the change, a majority disliked the...
-
Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWIA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Larry Smith, 69, was arrested at about 10 p.m. in Mississippi County. He was taken to the county jail...
-
-
First Responders Day: Chaffee FD honors Sanders for 50 years of firefighting1CHAFFEE, Mo. For half a century, Robert Sanders served the residents of Chaffee as a member of the town's fire department. Last weekend, family and friends gathered to thank him for his service upon his retirement. He left the department as a...
-
Moving on from John Mehner: The search for Cape Chamber leader's successor ongoing1"We've got big shoes to fill," said Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president, referring Wednesday to the ongoing search for the next president and chief executive officer for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's...
-
Cape County Health Center to host Moderna, J&J booster clinic MondayThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people Monday. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a vaccination clinic will be held at the Show Me Center on Southeast Missouri State...
-
First Responders Day: Officer: Police work rewarding one day, dangerous the next13A great day at work might mean a promotion or making a big sale or even crafting the perfect product. For Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter, his greatest day as a law enforcement officer involved potentially saving a man's...
-
Missouri Attorney General helps Jackson man gain refund after lodging customer complaint6Darrel Adams of Jackson said he took his 2000 Ford Ranger XLT into a local automotive shop recently. "My truck was running really rough," he said. Adams had a vehicle service contract (VSC) for over a year with a company called CarShield, whom he...
-
Redhawk-themed street signs to be installed near university campuses5Street signs near Southeast Missouri State University will take on a new look this week. SEMO Athletics partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau to replace the city's green signs near the university's main and River campuses with new white signs...
-
First Responders Day: Volunteer firefighters serving communities up closeBack when people had telephones attached to a wall, a couple dozen of them in Weiner, Arkansas, would sometimes ring with a constant ring, not the normal ring ... ring ... ring. That weird noise wasn't a malfunction. It identified a call coming into...
-
First Responders Day: Air Evac Lifeteam critical care transportSIKESTON, Mo. Helicopters aren't the most common sight in the Southeast Missouri skies, and so when the telltale air-chopping sound filters down, it's natural to look for the aircraft. Some choppers leisurely survey the area, not particularly...
-
First Responders Day: Homeland Security Response Team prepared for any disaster in regionFrom chemical spills, structural collapses, confined space rescue, dive recoveries, outdoor searches and more, the Region E Homeland Security Response Team is trained to respond to some of the worst conditions and disasters that could happen in...
-
Cape police set parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming ParadeSoutheast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade is returning to Cape Girardeau this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and with a slight change in route. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
-
Most read 10/27/21Large interest shown in first filing day for Cape Girardeau City Council, mayor positions1Filing for mayor and City Council seats opened Tuesday and already 15 candidates have filed or picked up petitions to run for City Council or mayor of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gayle Conrad has worked in the city clerk's office for...
-
Most read 10/26/21Dr. John Shelton's beautiful music and life well lived9Growing up the son of two music teachers, I was bound to learn piano. Years later as an adult, I'm thankful that was the case. Part of my training as a youngster was participating in the National Federation of Junior Music Clubs Festival. Each year...
-
-
Most read 10/25/21Missing Jackson man found safe1A man declared as a missing person in Jackson last week has been located. Rocky Leimer Jr., 36, was found safe Sunday after being missing for several days, according to a Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department. Police asked the public for...
-
Wildwood: Former home of presidentsOne of the most historic homes in Cape Girardeau is on the Southeast Missouri State University north campus. It was given the descriptive name of "Wildwood" by President Dr. W.W. Parker's wife in 1923. The rambling home has rustic beginnings back to...
-
-
-
Two arrested in Cape County for alleged DWITwo people were arrested Thursday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicted A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday night within the county for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report,...