Why live in Southeast Missouri?

Over the past few years, weve experienced an influx of people relocating to the Southeast Missouri area. These are often extended family moving to be closer to a loved one or due to new job opportunities. There are a variety of reasons that bring new faces to the place that we call home.

Almost everyone that relocates here is pleasantly surprised by what it offers. Southeast Missouri has that small, hometown feeling paired with top-notch education, quality healthcare, churches, and locally-owned restaurants and shopping. Living in Southeast Missouri gives residents the opportunity to experience an exciting and leisurely lifestyle, and the comfort of never meeting a stranger.

In addition to the comfortable everyday lifestyle in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, both towns are rich in their diverse heritage, with a strong sense of hometown pride. From long-standing traditions like the SEMO District Fair and high school and college sporting events, to new exciting events like Shipyard and Oktoberfest, there is always something fun and engaging happening. For those who enjoy the outdoors, we have some of the most beautiful parks, hiking trails and award-winning golf courses in Missouri.

Southeast Missouri offers some of the most affordable living options in the market today. Whether youre looking for a property with a beautiful landscape, a new-build in one of our great school districts, or a charming home right in the heart of these historical towns, there is truly something for everyone. Area Properties Real Estate  River Region is committed to helping you find the perfect property for you to call home.