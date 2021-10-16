News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-17-21
O Lord God, thank you for redeeming us through the blood of Jesus Christ. Amen.
More to explore
-
3 arrested in alleged murder1Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an alleged murder in Bollinger County. Sheriff Casey Graham posted on social media late Friday afternoon that the trio had been arrested on various warrants, including first-degree murder, in...
-
Labor shortages put city services at risk9In the past year, businesses across the county and nation have struggled to fill open positions. The City of Cape Girardeau is no exception. According to Mayor Bob Fox, all city departments are understaffed. If things continue as they are, Fox said,...
-
Virus deaths come in higher numbers but over longer periods3County health officials in the region are generally reporting new COVID-19 statistics more infrequently than in past months, and that is resulting in virus-related deaths coming in somewhat larger numbers. Stoddard County, Missouri, officials, for...
-
Southeast police identify suspicious man on campusSoutheast Missouri State University police have identified a male who students reported of suspicious activity at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday. According to the university's department of public safety, a male with a red beard wearing a blue...
-
Former New Madrid resident will co-star on 'Chicago Fire'New Madrid, Missouri, native Shayla Day will co-star on season 10 episode 7 of the NBC television show "Chicago Fire." The episode is set to air early November. A former NMCC basketball standout, Day went on to play basketball at Ole Miss and...
-
Urgent appeal for blood in southeast MissouriMichelle Johnson, the American Red Cross account manager for donor recruitment in Southeast Missouri, circles back to a single word when describing the current level of blood donations in the region: bad. "It's been especially bad this year,"...
-
Bollinger County investigation triggered by report of missing Illinois womanThree suspects have been taken into custody as a result of a Bollinger County investigation in which human remains were located. Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received a report Thursday morning about a missing female from Illinois. Deputies with...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-18-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit Request for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential)...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-18-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Employee health and dental insurance renewal presentation Communications/reports n City Council...
-
Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWIA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Thursday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report said authorities arrested Samuel Stovall, 31, in Mississippi County, Missouri, shortly after 9:36, citing him for...
-
-
Cape school board adopts state virus guidelines; masking now optional7Beginning today, Cape Girardeau School District will no longer require universal masking in its school buildings. The district's school board unanimously approved changes to its COVID-19 re-entry plan Thursday per new guidelines from the Missouri...
-
Missing in Missouri: Many cases, each unique2From Gabby Petito to Lauren Cho, to name two recent cases, missing person situations garner much media attention. However, there is no one-size-fits-all missing-person case, with the reasons for a person's absence spanning a wide spectrum of causes...
-
Grand opening set for all-inclusive playground in Perryville1All children, regardless of their abilities, will have a place to play together in Perryville, Missouri, come the end of the month. Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures Playground, specifically designed to remove physical and social barriers so all...
-
Jackson students learn public speaking skills through cemetery tour2To build students' confidence in public speaking, Jackson teacher Sarah Bess decided to get creative. Bess' public speaking class of seventh- and eighth-graders gave tours Thursday of Jackson Cemetery off East Monroe Street. Each student presented a...
-
Environmental assessment planned for 1908 Cape County courthouseThe 113-year-old former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse has been largely empty since the new courthouse at 203 N. High St. opened in 2020 -- and the Cape Girardeau County Commission took another step Thursday to figure out how to utilize the old...
-
Cape woman arrested in Scott County2A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for...
-
Jackson man hurt in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Lucas Horst, 25, was northbound on County Road 301 at about 11 a.m. when the 2018 Jeep Wrangler he was driving...
-
SB I-55 in Perry, Cape counties reduced for core drillingSouthbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform core drilling operations. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is between Highway...
-
Photo Gallery 10/15/21Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Mehner celebrationMembers of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at The Library on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to celebrate the career of John Mehner who has served as the organization's president and CEO. Mehner will step down from his position with...
-
Mehners service recognized at receptionCape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, left, talks with CEO and president of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce John Mehner and others during a chamber event Thursday at The Library in Cape Girardeau to celebrate Mehner as he is set to...
-
Southeast Missouri State updates vaccination numbersSoutheast Missouri State University is aiming toward a 70% proof-of-vaccination response by Nov. 1 less than three weeks away with the promise of an extended Thanksgiving break if the target is achieved. According to the most recent information...
-
Fields of Faith: Athletes tell of a 'new heart' with Christ during annual gathering2On a seasonably warm night at venerable Houck Stadium, more than 300 young people heard heartfelt testimonies from three college undergraduate athletes about how Jesus is the answer to troubled times at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event. Nygal...
-
Hundreds protest P&G vaccine policies31Hundreds of protesters against Procter & Gamble's recent COVID-19 vaccination policies gathered Wednesday morning outside the company's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County. The peaceful protest was one of several held by Procter & Gamble...
-
Wallingford to reintroduce driving-while-texting bill; Highway Patrol asks motorists to 'move over' Saturday9State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) plans to try again to get distracted-driving legislation passed at the next session of the 101st Missouri General Assembly. Wallingford, 75, introduced a measure in January 2020 while still in...
-
Virus cases nearing 13,000 in Cape Girardeau County10COVID-19 cases grew in the region over the past few days. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 102 new virus cases and 58 new probable cases since Friday, pushing the county's pandemic total to 12,853 cases. As of...
-
Most read 10/13/21UPDATE: Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crashA Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a...
-
New Cape seafood restaurant opens6A new seafood restaurant, Krabby Daddy, opened Monday at 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The eatery's Facebook page lists hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The space was formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza. Proprietors Mike and Heather Perez also...
-
Mother surprised by drum tribute to deceased son during VintageNOW fashion show3Tamatha Crowson has performed in every VintageNOW Fashion Show since 2015. However, this year's show Saturday felt a little different. Crowson's son, Blake Crowson, died April 29, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. The fashion...
-
Crafts and antiques store to open in former Pioneer Market buildingA new business will open in Pioneer Market's former space in Jackson eight years after its closing in 2013. Old Pioneer Market, an antiques and crafts store, will open Nov. 1. The building has sat vacant since owner Sam Beggs retired in 2013....
-
Cape man dies in UTV crash SundayA Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by...
-
Most read 10/9/21A request from an older brother may have saved the lives of Cape Girardeau familyRandy Martin was 5 years old when he had an experience he'd never forget. In 1949, Martin, now 77, lived in Cape Girardeau with his mother, father and older brother, Gary. He doesn't remember much about living in Cape Girardeau besides the "muddy...
-
Most read 10/8/21Jackson town hall pushes internet sales tax17In a room bedecked with "Yes on Jackson" signs and balloons, a town hall meeting was held to promote the city's use, or internet sales tax initiative Thursday evening. Two dozen attendees came to the event at the new Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...