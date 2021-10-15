John Grimm receives high honor from The Missouri Bar
A familiar name from the local legal scene received a high honor recently.
John Grimm, a Cape Girardeau attorney and former circuit court judge, was elected to a one-year term as president of The Missouri Bar.
The state association represents about 30,000 Show Me State lawyers.
Each year the organization rotates its president selection between the Kansas City area, St. Louis area and other parts of the state.
Grimm joined what is now known as The Limbaugh Firm in 1989 after serving two years as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., who also served as president of the state association in 1982-1983. Other Cape Girardeau legal figures to serve as president of The Missouri Bar include: Rush Limbaugh Sr. (1955-1956), Allen L. Oliver (1943-1944) and Jack L. Oliver (1970-1971).
Along with his private legal career, Grimm stepped away for a few years beginning in 1993 to serve as circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties. He rejoined The Limbaugh Firm in 2003.
Grimm has been a member of The Missouri Bar's Board of Governors since 2010. He told the Southeast Missourian an important role of the bar is citizenship education. "We try to educate the public about the legal system, about things lawyers and judges do, and how the system works. We have lawyers who regularly speak to community groups and schools about the legal system," Grimm said.
Congratulations to John Grimm on this impressive honor. His election is not only a high personal honor, but it's a nice nod to Southeast Missouri. We wish him well in his year of service as president of The Missouri Bar.
Comments
-
-
Column (10/14/21)The war on gifted and talented programsGifted students have to check their privilege and get over themselves. It doesn't matter whether they are minorities. It doesn't matter whether they were brought to the United States as children. It doesn't matter how poor their families may be. It...
-
Column (10/13/21)A third party could impose pain on the Trumpified GOPIn 2020, many on the right had modest hopes for President Biden. The hope hinged on the not implausible theory that he would govern as a centrist because that's how he campaigned. Biden did markedly better than Hillary Clinton's 2016 performance...
-
Column (10/13/21)National divorce is a poisonously stupid ideaDivorce usually isn't a good idea, and that's especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. A cadre of apocalyptic writers on the right, who believe the country is too far gone to save, has become obsessed with a Secession 2.0 that...
-
Editorial (10/13/21)Parents: Be alert to social media challenges and peer pressure on your kidsNational events have indicated to Congress that social media can have detrimental effects on teenagers. Whistleblower Frances Haugen indicated in her Senate testimony that social media giant Facebook had internal studies showing oftentimes negative...
-
Editorial (10/12/21)New leader for PORCH is a familiar facePORCH, Cape Girardeau's south side redevelopment organization, recently announced that after months of searching for new leadership a hire has been made. And the new director is a familiar face. Tameka Randle was named executive director for PORCH,...
-
-
-
The dirt on Dems' reconciliation billDemocrats are quarreling over the price tag of their Build Back Better bill, but the real problem is what's in it. The bill coerces workers to join unions, imposes racial preferences on every facet of life and redistributes money from workers to...
-
-
For some politicians, enough spending will never be enoughBack in 2005, I wrote that when it comes to spending, "Congressional Republicans Make French Socialists Look Like Ronald Reagan." Looking back now, from the perspective of fiscal prudence, those were the good old days. Yet, as irresponsible as...
-
Column (10/8/21)The problem isn't raising taxes, it's spending, spending, spendingConfession time: I'm open to raising taxes. As a lifelong conservative, making this case comes as easily as arguing for a weak national defense, or more United Nations funding. So please bear with me as I walk through why I'm open to the idea. One...
-
Editorial (10/8/21)Fashion show, Alzheimer's walk scheduled for SaturdayThere are two big events on the schedule this weekend that will raise much-needed funds for important organizations. The 11th annual VintageNOW fashion show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. One of the area's marquee events,...
-
Column (10/7/21)A rock, a man, a new generationFamily members and friends poured into Greater Dimension Ministries Saturday to mark the life of "the last man standing," Charles Dale Ayers, one of the nine children of Lee and Odell Ayers. In inspirational remarks the younger generation challenged...
-
Editorial (10/6/21)American heroes and a special flight from Cape GirardeauA very special flight will depart Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for Washington, D.C., on Friday morning. The group of 30 veterans and 20 caretakers will participate in the Veterans Honor Tour, organized by the Wake Foundation. The three-day trip...
-
-
Editorial (10/4/21)Editorial: An improbable and memorable season for the St. Louis CardinalsOn Sept. 7, the St. Louis Cardinals had a 2.8% chance of making the playoffs, according to the website FanGraphs.com. The season was dominated by injuries and prolonged, mediocrity on the field. But as Yogi Berra is quoted as saying, "It ain't over...
-
-
Editorial (10/1/21)Comic Con returns to Cape this weekendA popular event returns to Cape Girardeau this weekend with thousands expected to be on hand for three days of action packed, super hero-inspired fun. Cape Comic Con has been a passion project for Cape Girardeau resident Ken Murphy and his family....
-
Editorial (9/29/21)Oktoberfest fun returns this weekend in JacksonAn autumn staple returns this weekend with Oktoberfest on Main and High Streets in Uptown Jackson. The annual event, organized by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday....
-
Editorial (9/27/21)Cape airport experiences upward trend, on pace for 8,000 enplanementsBefore the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was heading in a good direction. Boardings hit the 10,000 mark, a benchmark for it to receive $1 million in Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement grant funds. The...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/24/21)Fun activities, great weather propel SEMO District Fair, ShipyardThere's a running joke each September that regardless of whether the area's experienced drought or downpours in recent days, rain is likely on the way during SEMO District Fair week. Of course, we know there's nothing to this prediction, but there...
-
Editorial (9/22/21)Jackson students make a difference with service learningStudents at Jackson Junior High School recently had an important learning experience while doing good for others. Eighth-grade students participated in a food-packing event through Feed My Starving Children. The Christian nonprofit sends meals...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.