John Grimm receives high honor from The Missouri Bar

Editorial

A familiar name from the local legal scene received a high honor recently.

John Grimm, a Cape Girardeau attorney and former circuit court judge, was elected to a one-year term as president of The Missouri Bar.

The state association represents about 30,000 Show Me State lawyers.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Each year the organization rotates its president selection between the Kansas City area, St. Louis area and other parts of the state.

Grimm joined what is now known as The Limbaugh Firm in 1989 after serving two years as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr., who also served as president of the state association in 1982-1983. Other Cape Girardeau legal figures to serve as president of The Missouri Bar include: Rush Limbaugh Sr. (1955-1956), Allen L. Oliver (1943-1944) and Jack L. Oliver (1970-1971).

Along with his private legal career, Grimm stepped away for a few years beginning in 1993 to serve as circuit judge for the 32nd Judicial Circuit of Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties. He rejoined The Limbaugh Firm in 2003.

Grimm has been a member of The Missouri Bar's Board of Governors since 2010. He told the Southeast Missourian an important role of the bar is citizenship education. "We try to educate the public about the legal system, about things lawyers and judges do, and how the system works. We have lawyers who regularly speak to community groups and schools about the legal system," Grimm said.

Congratulations to John Grimm on this impressive honor. His election is not only a high personal honor, but it's a nice nod to Southeast Missouri. We wish him well in his year of service as president of The Missouri Bar.