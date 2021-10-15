News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-15-21
How great you are, Sovereign Lord! There is no one like you. Amen.
More to explore
Cape school board adopts state virus guidelines; masking now optionalBeginning today, Cape Girardeau School District will no longer require universal masking in its school buildings. The district's school board unanimously approved changes to its COVID-19 re-entry plan Thursday per new guidelines from the Missouri...
Missing in Missouri: Many cases, each uniqueFrom Gabby Petito to Lauren Cho, to name two recent cases, missing person situations garner much media attention. However, there is no one-size-fits-all missing-person case, with the reasons for a person's absence spanning a wide spectrum of causes...
Grand opening set for all-inclusive playground in PerryvilleAll children, regardless of their abilities, will have a place to play together in Perryville, Missouri, come the end of the month. Lucas & Friends Backyard Adventures Playground, specifically designed to remove physical and social barriers so all...
Jackson students learn public speaking skills through cemetery tourTo build students' confidence in public speaking, Jackson teacher Sarah Bess decided to get creative. Bess' public speaking class of seventh- and eighth-graders gave tours Thursday of Jackson Cemetery off East Monroe Street. Each student presented a...
Environmental assessment planned for 1908 Cape County courthouseThe 113-year-old former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse has been largely empty since the new courthouse at 203 N. High St. opened in 2020 -- and the Cape Girardeau County Commission took another step Thursday to figure out how to utilize the old...
Cape woman arrested in Scott CountyA Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for...
Jackson man hurt in one-vehicle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries Thursday in a one-vehicle crash north of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Lucas Horst, 25, was northbound on County Road 301 at about 11 a.m. when the 2018 Jeep Wrangler he was driving...
SB I-55 in Perry, Cape counties reducedSouthbound I-55 in Perry, Cape counties reduced for core drilling Southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform core drilling operations. According...
Mehners service recognized at receptionCape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, left, talks with CEO and president of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce John Mehner and others during a chamber event Thursday at The Library in Cape Girardeau to celebrate Mehner as he is set to...
Southeast Missouri State updates vaccination numbersSoutheast Missouri State University is aiming toward a 70% proof-of-vaccination response by Nov. 1 less than three weeks away with the promise of an extended Thanksgiving break if the target is achieved. According to the most recent information...
Fields of Faith: Athletes tell of a 'new heart' with Christ during annual gathering2On a seasonably warm night at venerable Houck Stadium, more than 300 young people heard heartfelt testimonies from three college undergraduate athletes about how Jesus is the answer to troubled times at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event. Nygal...
Hundreds protest P&G vaccine policies28Hundreds of protesters against Procter & Gamble's recent COVID-19 vaccination policies gathered Wednesday morning outside the company's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County. The peaceful protest was one of several held by Procter & Gamble...
Wallingford to reintroduce driving-while-texting bill; Highway Patrol asks motorists to 'move over' Saturday8State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) plans to try again to get distracted-driving legislation passed at the next session of the 101st Missouri General Assembly. Wallingford, 75, introduced a measure in January 2020 while still in...
Virus cases nearing 13,000 in Cape Girardeau County10COVID-19 cases grew in the region over the past few days. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 102 new virus cases and 58 new probable cases since Friday, pushing the county's pandemic total to 12,853 cases. As of...
American Red Cross to host local emergency-need blood driveThe American Red Cross is hosting an emergency-need blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's Recreation Center. This blood drive is also in honor of Jackson resident Colton Friese, who was in a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 7, 2021 n Closed minutes from Oct. 7, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
UPDATE: Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crashA Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a...
Fields of Faith returns to historic Houck Stadium on SEMO campus3The period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood. The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith...
Cape airport passenger volume on a steady uptick1The use of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County remains on the rebound from COVID, according to the most recent data released by airport officials. Hope persists CGI, as the facility is known, will reach at least 8,000 passengers...
Jackson school board hears use tax presentation; implements changes to quarantine policies12A splash pad, extended trails, field drainage improvements: These are just a few items a use tax may fund, according to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs presented potential benefits of the tax to Jackson School Board on Tuesday night. The Jackson...
Six pickleball courts to open in Arena Park early NovemberTo accommodate a growing popularity of pickleball, Arena Park will soon have six pickleball courts. According to Brock Davis, parks division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, renovations have begun at Arena Park's existing tennis courts. The...
Southeast Missouri native to head state agency on acting basis1Southeast Missouri native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Robert Knodell is leaving Gov. Mike Parson's staff to head up the state Department of Social Services on an acting basis. Knodell has served as Parson's deputy chief of...
Local DAR service project providing touch-ups to river scenic overlookAs a part of their newest service project, the local Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has taken over the upkeep of one of Cape Girardeau's iconic historical landmarks. The Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic...
New Cape seafood restaurant opens6A new seafood restaurant, Krabby Daddy, opened Monday at 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The eatery's Facebook page lists hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The space was formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza. Proprietors Mike and Heather Perez also...
Local News 10/12/21Mother surprised by drum tribute to deceased son during VintageNOW fashion show3Tamatha Crowson has performed in every VintageNOW Fashion Show since 2015. However, this year's show Saturday felt a little different. Crowson's son, Blake Crowson, died April 29, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. The fashion...
Crafts and antiques store to open in former Pioneer Market buildingA new business will open in Pioneer Market's former space in Jackson eight years after its closing in 2013. Old Pioneer Market, an antiques and crafts store, will open Nov. 1. The building has sat vacant since owner Sam Beggs retired in 2013....
Cape man dies in UTV crash SundayA Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by...
Photo Gallery 10/11/21Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic 2021The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic benefitting Special Olympics Missouri was held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. The cornhole tournament included an adult and youth...
Most read 10/9/21A request from an older brother may have saved the lives of Cape Girardeau familyRandy Martin was 5 years old when he had an experience he'd never forget. In 1949, Martin, now 77, lived in Cape Girardeau with his mother, father and older brother, Gary. He doesn't remember much about living in Cape Girardeau besides the "muddy...
Most read 10/8/21Schnucks announces pay hikes take effect next week12On the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday....
Most read 10/7/21A rock, a man, a new generation12Family members and friends poured into Greater Dimension Ministries Saturday to mark the life of "the last man standing," Charles Dale Ayers, one of the nine children of Lee and Odell Ayers. In inspirational remarks the younger generation challenged...